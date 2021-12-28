ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hamilton’s L.A. Production Will Be Dark For Three-Plus Weeks Amid More Breakthrough Covid Cases – Update

By Patrick Hipes
 17 hours ago
UPDATED, 2 p.m.: The L.A. room where is happens is going to be dark for the next three-plus weeks. The producers of Hamilton said today that its performances at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood have been canceled through January 23 because of breakthrough Covid cases.

Shows will resume on Wednesday, January 26.

“With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,” says Producer Jeffrey Seller. “In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022.”

On Christmas Day, the L.A. production said that it would cancel performances through the holiday weekend because of Covid n the company. Read details below.

PREVIOUSLY, December 25: The Los Angeles tour production of Hamilton now playing at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood had to shut down its performances Friday and through the Christmas weekend because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among the cast, a blow to those who might have gotten tickets in their stockings this morning.

The news impacted Friday’s Christmas Eve show, where the audience had already been seated for a 2 p.m. performance before the postponement was announced. Sunday’s scheduled 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. performances have also been postponed.

“As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, we have been advised that there are COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage,” reads a statement on the Pantages’ Instagram account posted Saturday. “The health and safety of our cast, crew, and audience are our top priority.”

It added that all ticketholders would be automatically refunded and would receive an email from Broadway in Hollywood, the organizers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical’s L.A. tour.

Both December 26 shows are listed as “Performance Cancelled” on the Broadway in Hollywood website where tickets are sold. The next performance in which tickets can be purchased is Tuesday, December 28 for the 8 p.m. show.

The stoppage mirrors what many Broadway productions are currently dealing with amid the current Omicron surge from postponements, cancellations to even outright shutdowns. The disruptions coincidentally include the Broadway production of Hamilton, which had to postpone shows earlier this week.

On Friday, the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical The Music Man canceled its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performances after Foster tested positive Thursday. The show had just begun previews Monday at the Winter Garden Theater.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

L.A.'s Music Center, Ahmanson, Disney Concert Hall To Require Proof Of Vaccination & Booster In January

New Covid Cases Triple In Los Angeles This Week As Hospitalizations Begin To Tick Up

'Moulin Rouge!' Will Be Dark Monday Night Due To Non-Covid Illness – Update

'Waitress' and 'Thoughts of a Colored Man' Close on Broadway Amid COVID Surge

2,000 People Test Positive for COVID After Bad Bunny Show

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

L.A. Performances of 'Christmas Carol' Canceled Due to "Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases" Amongst Cast

Broadway's 'Jagged Little Pill' closes its doors as COVID cases rise, ending its run

Thoughts of a ColoredMan Closes on Broadway as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

Size Of Covid Outbreak That Led To WME Switching To Work From Home Revealed – Update

'Moulin Rouge!' Cancels Tonight's Performance After Audience Seated; 'Jagged Little Pill', 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 'MJ', 'Hamilton' & 'Tina' Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

What's Canceled or Changed Over the COVID Omicron Variant Surge in LA

'The Kings Of Napa' Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For New OWN Drama

'Music Man' Broadway Revival Cancels Christmas Day And Dec. 26 Performances Because Of Covid

Temptations Musical 'Ain't Too Proud' To End Broadway Run In January

