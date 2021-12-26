ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqHSt_0dVtvQGj00

ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – Interstate 94 at exit 77 near Ashby, Minnesota, is reopened after a crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m. and blocked the roadway. Several other vehicles then crashed behind them.

There were approximately 35 to 40 vehicles that were damaged in the incident and another 30 to 40 vehicles that were involved but sustained no damage, the state patrol said. Several semis were among the vehicles involved.

All injuries involved in the crash were non-life threatening.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. The road was closed until 2:30 p.m.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

Related
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 1 Killed, 4 Injured After Head-On Crash In Western WI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in western Wisconsin say four people are injured and another is dead after a head-on crash Monday morning. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at around 11:22 a.m. on Highway 70 in Sand Lake Township, which is just east of Siren. There, a preliminary investigation indicates that a motorist in a minivan was traveling westbound on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a passenger car traveling eastbound. The sheriff’s office says the driver of the passenger car was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Becker County House Fire ID’d

Originally published Dec. 22, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim’s body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff’s office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The victim and homeowner was later identified as 47-year-old Wesley Stalboerger. The fire remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

After 3 Thefts In 24 Hours, Golden Valley Officials Urge Drivers Not To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are encouraging drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended during the current spell of cold weather. Officials in Golden Valley, a suburb just west of Minneapolis, reported Tuesday that five vehicles cars were stolen in the city in the last 24 hours. Three of those cases involved vehicles being left unattended with the engines running. “While warming up your car can help melt snow and ice, it also is a great opportunity for someone to steal your car,” city officials wrote in a crime alert. Motorists are advised not to leave their vehicles running with the keys inside unattended. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A multimillion dollar mansion on Lake Minnetonka burned overnight, with flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air. Police are investigating the fire as a criminal matter. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not...
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigation Underway After Fire Destroys Home In Corcoran

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters from more than a dozen departments battled a house fire Tuesday morning in the west metro. Public safety officials say crews responded around 7:20 a.m. to a fire at a home on Meadow Creek Drive in Corcoran, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames. No one was inside the house, and no injuries were reported. Crews from 19 nearby departments helped knock down the flames. The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews Search For Missing Suicidal Teen Near Mississippi River In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The search is underway for a missing 16-year-old boy who Brooklyn Park police say is suicidal. The teen was last seen near the 8600 block of West River Road at about 4:30 p.m. He was believed to be near the Mississippi River, but searchers couldn’t locate him. (credit: Brooklyn Park Police) He is described as a light-skinned Black male who stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket and dark sweatpants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. St. Michael Mayor, 84, Fatally Struck In Driveway By Deputy Responding To Emergency

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (WCCO) — The small Minnesota city of St. Michael is mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Harold Welter, 84, was hit by a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle in his driveway Thursday night as the deputy was responding to a medical emergency. The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office says the deputy didn’t see Welter in the unlit driveway on the 400 block of Main Street North. Paramedics arrived at the scene in minutes and brought Welter to North Memorial Medical Center in...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Stopping For Help In Edina

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a shooting victim drove himself into Edina Monday night before stopping to ask for help. According to city officials, the man stopped near France Avenue and 65th Street just before 9 p.m. He stopped to ask Hennepin EMS workers for help, and the Edina Police Department was called to assist. The man had been shot multiple times and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Officials said the victim was “uncooperative” and said he was not shot in Edina, but would not specify where it happened. The shooting is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Austin Police Officer Zachary Gast Fatally Shot Kokou Christopher Fiafonou Following Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State investigators have identified the police officer who fatally shot a man in southern Minnesota last week following a standoff that lasted more than 24 hours. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says that officer Zachary Gast with the Austin Police Department shot the man last Thursday. Gast has been with the Austin department for two years. He is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. Investigators identified the man he shot as 38-year-old Kokou Christopher Fiafonou of Austin. According to a medical examiner’s office, Fiafonou died of multiple gunshot wounds....
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Dolores Alvarado Left Suspicious Package At Ramsey Co. Courthouse, Had ‘Issues’ With County

Originally published Dec. 27, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested and charged in connection to a suspicious package placed at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Dolores Christopher Alvarado faces one felony count of threats of violence with intent to terrorize. Dolores Christopher Alvarado (credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office) Last Monday morning, deputies responded to the courthouse on West Kellogg Boulevard. Authorities later said the package was “designed to look like an improvised explosive device (IED),” with the intent of “terrorizing individuals” at the courthouse. The device had “various liquids,...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Arrested Following String Of Armed Robberies In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers and one man are in custody following a string of armed robberies Tuesday morning in the Twin Cities. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says the first robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Osceola Avenue in St. Paul. The victim reported that their black BMW SUV was blocked by three suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun. The victim said that they had to pull their child from the vehicle as the carjackers sped off. The deputies searched for the SUV and found that it was allegedly involved in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Ibn Abdullah Fatally Shot His Father And Sister, Left Bodies In Robbinsdale Duplex For Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of shooting his father and sister inside a Robbinsdale duplex and leaving their bodies there for several days. On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Ibn Marchone Abdullah with two felony counts of second-degree murder, intentional but not premeditated, in connection to last week’s incident. According to the criminal complaint, Abdullah stopped by his brother’s place in Brooklyn Park unexpectedly on Sunday, acting strangely. He ultimately told his brother that he shot their father and sister in their apartment. He said that it happened a few days prior and that...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead After Vehicle Falls Through Ice On Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is dead after a vehicle broke through Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Diamond Point Park, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. A woman was able to escape the water on her own. A man was pulled from the water by authorities and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said there are about 4 of 5 inches of ice at the spot the vehicle went through and called it “unstable.”   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Found Dead Inside Robbinsdale Home; 1 In Custody

Originally published Dec. 26, 2021 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman. (credit: CBS) Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Minneapolis Officers Hurt When Car Thief Rams Squad During Traffic Stop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minneapolis police officers were hurt on Christmas night when the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a squad car while fleeing a traffic stop. Police say officers were tracking a stolen vehicle via GPS when they stopped the driver near the 3100 block of Columbus Avenue at about 8:16 p.m. Saturday. When an officer approached the driver’s side window, and another approached the passenger’s side, police say the driver suddenly accelerated into reverse and struck their squad. The officer on the passenger’s side was dragged until they were knocked over by the impact. The driver fled, but not before a man who was a passenger got out. Police say he was cited and let go. The vehicle was later found abandoned. Three officers suffered minor injuries. Police are still searching for the driver.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Devastating For Everybody’: Bemidji Man Dies After Falling Through Lake Ice On Christmas Eve

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Despite the falling temperatures, some lakes remain unsafe this late in December. On Christmas Eve, John Herman Klasen III’s truck went through the ice as he fished on Lake Bemidji. “Losing a family member that close to the holidays, it’s devastating for everybody,” his granddaughter, Sarah Dixon, said. Dixon described her grandfather as an outdoorsman who loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his big family. “After I found out the truck that fell into Lake Bemidji was my grandpa’s truck, I couldn’t help but just cry,” she said. Authorities said the 69-year-old was in his vehicle when it...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Arrest 2 Juveniles With Guns In Brooklyn Park After Brief Pursuit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Two armed juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park after running from police. It started near Interstate 694 and Boone Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol found a car that was reported stolen and followed it north. Officers were eventually able to stop the car, but say the two occupants then jumped out and started running. Police tracked them down and arrested them. Both of them were carrying guns. The state patrol is now investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is in custody after what police describe as a “domestic related” fatal shooting Monday morning in south Minneapolis, marking the city’s 94th homicide of the year. Police say it happened at about 11:40 a.m. on the 3700 block of Park Avenue. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim after an autopsy is completed. With just four days left in 2021, Minneapolis is only three homicides away from matching the grisly record of 97. That was set in 1995, when the city was referred to as “Murderapolis.”   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Prohibited From Carrying Gun Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Self In Foot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in the Twin Cities the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the suburb just north of Minneapolis. The man drove himself to a local hospital, where he told officers that he accidentally shot himself inside his car on the 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue. According to police, the man suffered a minor injury and was released from the hospital. Officers seized the gun and arrested the man because they say he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas Accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported. In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute. Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021 Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send...
MINNESOTA STATE
