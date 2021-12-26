State Patrol: 30+ Vehicles Damaged In Crash On I-94 Near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (WCCO) – Interstate 94 at exit 77 near Ashby, Minnesota, is reopened after a crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a portion of the highway on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes shortly after 11 a.m. and blocked the roadway. Several other vehicles then crashed behind them.

There were approximately 35 to 40 vehicles that were damaged in the incident and another 30 to 40 vehicles that were involved but sustained no damage, the state patrol said. Several semis were among the vehicles involved.

All injuries involved in the crash were non-life threatening.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. The road was closed until 2:30 p.m.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the incident.

The crash is under investigation.

