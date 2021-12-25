Suspect Arrested, Shelter In Place Order Lifted In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A shelter in place was lifted for Larimer County residents near Iowa Street in the Timber Ridge North Community. It had been in effect for approximately four hours. This was due to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responding to a home to serve a felony arrest warrant.

According to the sheriff’ office tweet, at about 3:30 p.m., suspect Zachary Widener, 39, was arrested for multiple warrants.

Law enforcement originally responded to the area near Taft Hill and Horsetooth Roads at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

At 4 p.m., authorities said the situation was resolved, and residents in the area could go back to their normal activities.

There is no further information about this investigation at this time.