ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Sheriff: Package Not A Threat, C470 Reopened, Belleview Remains Closed At C470

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awPzA_0dVtEXyx00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deployed its bomb squad team to the underpass of C470 at Belleview on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says it was determined not to be a threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 10:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious package on Belleview under the C470 overpass. A witness said they saw someone in a vehicle pull over and leave a package behind, make a U-turn and leave the area in a hurry.

“So that is suspicious activity, and we wanted to investigate the package and make sure that it was safe,” said, Jenny Fulton, Jefferson County public information officer. “We called out a couple of our bomb technicians, who were able to X-ray the package and recognize that it is not a threat.”

“It turns out, we actually believe that the package was empty,” Fulton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMeVz_0dVtEXyx00

(credit: CBS)

C470 was reopened, but Belleview remained closed at C470 heading west from Eldridge. Eastbound lanes are closed from the Belleview roundabout west of C470.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmRbH_0dVtEXyx00

(credit: CBS)

“Just like we tell people, if you see something, say something,” Fulton said. “And they saw this weird activity, and they reported it, and we investigated. And we found out that the package is not suspicious, but of course, we want to make sure that’s it’s not, and we took the steps that we needed to take to ensure it was safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhy5k_0dVtEXyx00

(credit: CBS)

During the response, there was also a single vehicle crash.

“It was unrelated to the package,” Fulton said. “However, it was a motorist who elected to bypass the road closures at a high rate of speed, and she went past the road closures and could not maneuver around the roundabout and ended up crash at the roundabout.”

Further details about the situation were not released.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Denver

Oak Fire Near C470 And Kipling Was ‘Human Caused’

(CBS4) — On Monday, a grass fire shut down C470 in Littleton for several hours and prompted orders to evacuate the Ken Caryl Valley subdivision. Now, officials say the fire was caused by humans. West Metro Fire investigators say they’ve identified a suspect, but did not elaborate. (credit: West Metro Fire) “The fire is determined to be human-caused,” West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted Tuesday. It’s not clear whether it was arson or an accident. “The specific cause is still under investigation,” officials stated. (credit: CBS) The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Monday, directly west of the Westerly Apartments, at Kipling and C470, in an open space area. The area has several trails and “heavy foot traffic,” according to West Metro. (credit: West Metro Fire) The fire burned 152 acres. All evacuation orders were scaled back by 4:45 p.m, and then lifted. The highway reopened around 6:30 p.m.  
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with a sentence of 20 to 30 years. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sources: Female Lakewood Officer Shot In Shooting Spree Remains In ICU

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 obtained new information about the officer shot and wounded during a large crime spree which started in Denver and ended in Lakewood. Sources tell CBS4 the officer is a female and is stable condition in an intensive care unit. Officials say she was shot in the abdomen. “She took a situation that was already horrendous… and stopped it from getting worse,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police. (credit: CBS) The officer was one of several who were shot on Monday night. Denver police say it started at Broadway and 1st Avenue when the suspect shot women and a man....
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Hugo Vazquez-Topete Sentenced To 25 Years For Shooting Outside Castle Rock Grocery Store

(CBS4) — An Aurora man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a King Soopers customer in the parking lot of the Ridge Road store in Castle Rock in 2019. Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, a Class 3 felony. Other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Hugo Vazquez-Topete (credit: OFFICE OF THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY JOHN KELLNER, DISTRICT ATTORNEY, 18TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT) “This defendant has a previous criminal history. In this case, for a perceived minor slight, he didn’t hesitate to pull out a gun and fire at a group of people he...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Killed In Shooting On Peoria Street In Aurora Sunday Night, Suspect On The Run

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a deadly shooting in the 900 block of S Peoria Street Sunday night, and no arrests have been made. According to the Aurora PD tweet, at around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the report of the shooting on Peoria St. and found a 57-year-old man with gunshot injuries, where he was then pronounced dead at the scene. #APDAlert: Officers investigating a shooting in the 900 blk of S Peoria St. One person has been shot and pronounced deceased on scene. Large police presence. Please avoid the area. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/AEKxQBNGvq — 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2021 Police says the suspect left the scene before they arrived, and said there was no danger to the public. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will name the victim after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Evacuations At ‘Oak Fire’ Lifted, C470 Now Back Open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A large grass fire near C470 and Kipling Street forced officials to order the evacuation of residents in Ken Caryl Valley — and forced crews to shut down the highway in both directions, between Kipling Street and West Bowles Avenue — on the Monday after Christmas. As of 4:45 p.m., all evacuation orders were scaled back, and then lifted. The highway reopened at around 6:30 p.m. At 4:20 p.m., the “Oak Fire” had burned approximately 150 acres, officials said. Officials previously ordered residents in the area to get out. “FULL EVACUATION now ordered for residents of Ken Caryl Valley,”...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Police: Lyndon McLeod Identified As Suspect In Fatal Shootings In Lakewood And Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police says Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday and didn’t end until five victims were killed, in Denver and Lakewood. McLeod also died in a shooting with a Lakewood police officer. McLeod created a company named Flat Black Ink years ago. He also published three books which are described by one reader as including rants on diversity, women and globalization with fantasies of killing people. Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says McLeod was known to them. They had two investigations surrounding him; one in 2020, and the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C470 Reopened#C470 Belleview#Jeffcosheriffco
CBS Denver

Sarah Steck Identified As 5th Shooting Victim In Lakewood & Denver Shooting Spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar. (credit: CBS) She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod, after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday. While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck. #BREAKING: Police say Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree that left five people dead. The 5th victim is a hotel clerk from Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood. She died from her injuries this afternoon. https://t.co/7IsGU4Xkbw — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) December 28, 2021 Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

$10,000 Reward Offered In 1973 Shooting Death Of Colorado State Trooper Thomas Carpenter

DENVER (CBS4) — On Dec. 27, 1973, Colorado State Patrol Officer Thomas Carpenter was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his patrol car in a parking lot adjacent to 13870 Albrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver, and was later pronounced deceased. There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. (credit: Denver Police) Approximately one hour before he was found, Officer Carpenter was observed making contact with two individuals in the area of US Highway 36 and Broadway. All three individuals were then seen getting into Trooper Carpenter’s marked patrol vehicle and leaving that...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Medina Alert Issued For Saturn Vue Reportedly Involved In Englewood Hit & Run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a 2009 gray or silver Saturn Vue on Christmas night. They believe the vehicle hit a pedestrian and drove away. Authorities say the vehicle was last seen at around 8:45 p.m. near the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Englewood. The pedestrian was seriously hurt. Englewood police say officers found the victim lying on the roadway. They say the victim was crossing the street when they were hit, but did not offer more details. (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) Police believe the vehicle has front-end damage and has a Colorado license plat of BGFB57. CBI says a Black woman between the ages of 30 and 40 years was driving. If you see the vehicle or know more about the crash you’re asked to call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410. Further details about the crash or the victim were not released.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood

UPDATE: Lakewood police say a shooting victim from Hyatt House, Sarah Steck, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She is now the 5th victim in this shooting spree. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night. Police officials say this crime spree started with deadly shootings in Denver. “We have every reason to believe that several instances in Denver are connected, that happened before our incidents here in Lakewood,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police. In total, five people were killed, including the suspect. LPD working an officer involved...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

3 People Killed In 2 Separate Shootings In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday night. Officers responded to the area near 1st Avenue and Broadway for three people who were shot. (credit: CBS) Denver police officials say two women were killed. A man was also shot and was hospitalized. Further details about the shooting or the victims were not released. Officers also responded to the north end of Cheesman Park on Williams Street. They say a man was found with a gunshot wound. Officials say that victim was also killed. Officers also responded to 6th Ave. and Cherokee St. for what they believe as a shots fired call. No one was hurt at this location. Officers then found the vehicle they believed was involved and chased the suspect at 8th and Zuni. Shots were then exchanged between the suspect and officers. No officers were hurt. They say the suspect “disabled” a police vehicle and fled to Lakewood. Police say these shootings are related to an officer involved shooting in Lakewood at the Belmar Shopping Center.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Call About A Fight Leads To Chase & Deadly Shooting In Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s authorities say a shooting suspect led them on a high speed chase on I-70 Business Loop on Christmas morning. Deputies responded to a call about a fight on Clifton Way at around 8 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say they saw someone get into a car and drive away, speeding. They say the suspect also fired a gun out of the window. Deputies chased the suspect who, they say, was driving the wrong way on westbound lanes of I-70. They stopped the vehicle near E ½ and 32 ½ roads. They say they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the hospital. Further details about the suspect and the original call were not released. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office urges those with thoughts or feelings of suicide to call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK (8255). You can also text TALK to 38255 or visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org to chat.
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Roadway Clear After Semi-Trailer Rollover Delays Traffic On I-76 Near Commerce City Tuesday Morning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a rollover crash involving a semi-trailer that delayed traffic on eastbound I-76 Tuesday morning. According to the CSP 1D Adams tweet, a stretch of the interstate was down to one lane between E 96th Avenue and E 88th Avenue due to the crash and cleared just after 8 a.m.   (credit: Colorado State Patrol) EB I-76 between 96th and 88th Ave is re-opened. Crews are still working on the shoulder; use caution. — CSP 1D Adams (@csp_adamscounty) December 28, 2021 Drivers were advised to use caution. There is no further information about the crash at this time.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man Shot, Killed Outside Aurora Apartment Complex On Christmas Night

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An argument between two men in Aurora led to a deadly shooting on Christmas. Aurora police responded to a call about the shooting at the Chelsea Park Village Apartments on Oakland Street at around 6:30 p.m. Investigators say they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. A 33-year-old man believed to have shot the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, they say. (credit: CBS) Police believe the two men knew each other and started arguing first before they both pulled out a firearm, and one shot the other. “Detectives are actively working to determine who the primary aggressor is and the circumstances leading up to the shots being fired, but no arrests have been made at this moment. This investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public,” APD said in a news release. Further information about the two men was not released. Anyone with more information about the men or the shooting is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

2 Ejected In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-70 Eastbound Colorado Mills Parkway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway were closed for several hours Sunday evening after a single-vehicle crash. Lakewood Police Department confirmed two people were ejected in the crash and taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Their statuses were unknown. I70 Crash Update: I70 EB just reopened after a single-vehicle rollover just west of the Youngfield St Exit. Two people were ejected and taken to the hospital. No update on how they’re doing at this time. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 27, 2021 (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Lanes were closed between Colorado Mills Parkway and 32nd Avenue. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 263 – Colorado Mills Parkway and Exit 264 – 32nd Avenue. https://t.co/I82H3AoKwu — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 27, 2021 Lanes reopened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night. There is no further information at this time.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

2 Shootings Send 2 People To Aurora Hospitals Early Sunday Morning

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police officers responded to two separate shooting scenes early Sunday morning. They say two victims were shot and are expected to survive. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area near 22nd Place and Billings Street, along Interstate 225. They say a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. #APDAlert: At approx 1:34 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 14000 blk E 22nd Pl. A/M with gunshot wound transported to a local hospital. Expected to survive. No suspect info. Updates as they become available....
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. This incident is still under investigation and the identity of the woman will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested, Shelter In Place Order Lifted In Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A shelter in place was lifted for Larimer County residents near Iowa Street in the Timber Ridge North Community. It had been in effect for approximately four hours. This was due to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responding to a home to serve a felony arrest warrant. According to the sheriff’ office tweet, at about 3:30 p.m., suspect Zachary Widener, 39, was arrested for multiple warrants. Follow up to Timber Ridge North Incident On 12/25/21 at about 3:30 PM, Zachary Widener (DOB: 6/8/1982) was arrested for multiple warrants. He will be booked into Larimer County Jail after being checked at a local hospital. No additional information will be released. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) December 26, 2021 Law enforcement originally responded to the area near Taft Hill and Horsetooth Roads at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. At 4 p.m., authorities said the situation was resolved, and residents in the area could go back to their normal activities. There is no further information about this investigation at this time.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy