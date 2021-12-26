Sheriff: Package Not A Threat, C470 Reopened, Belleview Remains Closed At C470

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deployed its bomb squad team to the underpass of C470 at Belleview on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says it was determined not to be a threat.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 10:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious package on Belleview under the C470 overpass. A witness said they saw someone in a vehicle pull over and leave a package behind, make a U-turn and leave the area in a hurry.

“So that is suspicious activity, and we wanted to investigate the package and make sure that it was safe,” said, Jenny Fulton, Jefferson County public information officer. “We called out a couple of our bomb technicians, who were able to X-ray the package and recognize that it is not a threat.”

“It turns out, we actually believe that the package was empty,” Fulton said.

C470 was reopened, but Belleview remained closed at C470 heading west from Eldridge. Eastbound lanes are closed from the Belleview roundabout west of C470.

“Just like we tell people, if you see something, say something,” Fulton said. “And they saw this weird activity, and they reported it, and we investigated. And we found out that the package is not suspicious, but of course, we want to make sure that’s it’s not, and we took the steps that we needed to take to ensure it was safe.”

During the response, there was also a single vehicle crash.

“It was unrelated to the package,” Fulton said. “However, it was a motorist who elected to bypass the road closures at a high rate of speed, and she went past the road closures and could not maneuver around the roundabout and ended up crash at the roundabout.”

Further details about the situation were not released.