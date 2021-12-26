ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Loveland Family Escapes Large House Fire On Christmas Eve

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Fire Authority crews rushed to a burning home near Boedecker Lake just before midnight on Christmas Eve. Firefighters say the two-story home was fully involved, and the fire was threatening a nearby wildland area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umCuS_0dVrBv9M00

(credit: Loveland Fire Authority)

Fire officials say people inside the home on West 1st Street near Country Road 23H escaped safely and were not hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjuX6_0dVrBv9M00

(credit: Loveland Fire Authority)

The fire was contained, and crews remained at the scene throughout the night. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX81w_0dVrBv9M00

(credit: Loveland Fire Authority)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8giq_0dVrBv9M00

(credit: Loveland Fire Authority)

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Victims Advocate group is helping those who were displaced.

Oak Fire Near C470 And Kipling Was ‘Human Caused’

Evacuations At ‘Oak Fire’ Lifted, C470 Now Back Open

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

Hugo Vazquez-Topete Sentenced To 25 Years For Shooting Outside Castle Rock Grocery Store

1 Killed In Shooting On Peoria Street In Aurora Sunday Night, Suspect On The Run

Sources: Female Lakewood Officer Shot In Shooting Spree Remains In ICU

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas

Roadway Clear After Semi-Trailer Rollover Delays Traffic On I-76 Near Commerce City Tuesday Morning

Lucky13 Tattoo Shop Employees Mourn Danny Scofield Gunned Down In Shooting Spree

2 Shootings Send 2 People To Aurora Hospitals Early Sunday Morning

3 People Killed In 2 Separate Shootings In Denver

Police: Lyndon McLeod Identified As Suspect In Fatal Shootings In Lakewood And Denver

Man Shot, Killed Outside Aurora Apartment Complex On Christmas Night

Medina Alert Issued For Saturn Vue Reportedly Involved In Englewood Hit & Run

$10,000 Reward Offered In 1973 Shooting Death Of Colorado State Trooper Thomas Carpenter

2 Ejected In Single-Vehicle Crash On I-70 Eastbound Colorado Mills Parkway

Breckenridge Sends City Employees To Work From Home As Cases Surge In Summit County

6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood

