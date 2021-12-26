ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet and mild in New York City; partly sunny skies Sunday

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Showers will linger as partly sunny skies are expected to return Sunday.

Sunday is expected to have temperatures reach 50 degrees, but feel more in the mid 40s due to wind chills.

A rainstorm could impact the region mid-week before the new year.

SUNDAY - KWANZAA: Sun and clouds, breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs near 50, feeling more like 40. Lows fall to near 32.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight snow flurry chance with a weak storm system off to the west. Highs near 41. Lows near 35.

