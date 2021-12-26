ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tens of thousands in Sudan anti-coup rallies as tear gas fired

By -, ClÃ©a PÃCULIER, STRINGER
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjSoW_0dVjlFSI00
A Sudanese hurls back a tear gas canister fired by security forces as another prepares to throw rocks during a rally calling for civilian rule, in the capital Khartoum on December 25, 2021 /AFP

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months after a military coup, demanding that soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule.

Waving flags, beating drums, dancing and chanting, crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite severed communications and a heavy presence of security forces who later fired tear gas to disperse them.

An AFP journalist saw injured people being evacuated by demonstrators.

The Doctors' Committee, part of the pro-democracy movement, reported that security forces fired tear gas into hospitals, attacking doctors as well as the wounded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jsk5G_0dVjlFSI00
A Sudanese youth carries a fellow protester to safety /AFP

Officers had earlier barricaded bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted internet access ahead of the planned protests.

At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of demonstrations, according to the Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".

Demonstrators converged on the presidential palace in Khartoum, the headquarters of the military government in control since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power on October 25.

- International pressure -

Burhan held civilian leader Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok effectively under house arrest for weeks.

After international pressure including a cut-off of vital aid, Burhan reinstated him on November 21 under a deal promising elections for July 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vp5xT_0dVjlFSI00
Protesters chant slogans in the Sahafa neighbourhood of Khartoum /AFP

The move alienated many of Hamdok's pro-democracy supporters, who dismissed it as providing a cloak of legitimacy for Burhan's coup.

"What happened on October 25 was a coup... and we will not stop demonstrating until we have a civilian government," a masked woman protesting near the presidential palace told AFP on Saturday.

Othman Mustafa, a 31-year-old demonstrator, said: "We don't just want the military out, we want to choose our own Sudan that looks like us, that responds to our demands and gives everyone equal rights".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt0e9_0dVjlFSI00
Khartoum /AFP

As well as rallies in Khartoum and its suburbs, protesters also marched on the streets of Wad Madani, a city around 150 kilometres (90 miles) to the south, witnesses said.

Others reported demonstrations at Atbara in the north and Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

- Internet cut at dawn -

Security forces with cranes used shipping containers to block the bridges across the Nile River connecting Khartoum to the sister cities of Omdurman and North Khartoum, and web monitoring group NetBlocks reported mobile internet services cut at sunrise on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p87vj_0dVjlFSI00
Sudanese youths carry away a fellow protester from the scene of confrontations with security forces during the demonstrations in Khartoum /AFP

Activists reported the arrest of several colleagues from Friday night onwards, and Volker Perthes, the United Nations special envoy to Sudan, urged the authorities to "protect" the protests, not prevent them.

"Freedom of expression is a human right," Perthes said on Saturday, adding that it includes "full access" to the internet.

"No one should be arrested for his or her intention to protest peacefully," he said.

The Doctors' Committee called on the world "to monitor what happens in Sudan on the issue of the revolutionary movement for freedom and democracy".

Khartoum's governor warned that "approaching or attacking buildings of strategic sovereignty is punishable by law".

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned "looting and reported violence occurring around the former United Nations logistics base in El Fasher" since Friday, in part of the base handed over to local Sudanese officials.

At rallies on December 19 crowds began a "sit-in" protest outside the presidential palace. It recalled the action which ultimately led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir three years earlier after mass demonstrations.

- Rape used as 'weapon' -

But this time, within hours, security forces dispersed the thousands of protesters with truncheons and tear gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpPFL_0dVjlFSI00
Security forces in Port Sudan take away a protester they detained in the eastern city on December 25, 2021 /AFP

Activists have condemned sexual attacks during the December 19 protests, in which the UN said at least 13 women and girls were raped.

Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.

More than 14 million people, roughly a third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid next year -- the highest level for a decade, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Activists say more demonstrations are planned for December 30.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — An army vehicle plowed into a peaceful march by anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
US News and World Report

Tear Gas Fired at Opposition Supporters in Sudan's Capital, Witnesses Say

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said. The source of the tear gas was unclear. The witnesses told Reuters there was no sign of police officers at...
PROTESTS
Daily Herald

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

CAIRO -- Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement. The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of the uprising that...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Port Sudan#Military Government#Protest#Sudanese#The Doctors Committee
Gazette

Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Protesters opposed to military rule reached near the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital on Saturday for the second time in a week, television images showed, despite heavy tear gas and a communications blackout. A Reuters witness said security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds...
PROTESTS
Metro International

Security forces fire tear gas at post-coup protesters in Sudan’s Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and used stun grenades to try and break up demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of people in the capital Khartoum on Sunday over the Oct. 25 military coup. Protests against the coup have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism. But less than four years later, Somalia was plunged into a political crisis when the president extended his mandate without holding elections. He is now locked in an escalating standoff with Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who accuses him of an "attempted coup." Here are portraits of the two rivals:
POLITICS
AFP

New UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents. Nationwide protests against the February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis led by the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have made little headway so far, with the generals refusing to engage with opponents. Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since taking on the role.
WORLD
BBC

Sudan coup: Security forces accused of violence against protesters

Sudan's security forces have been accused of using excessive violence during protests against military rule in the capital Khartoum. A doctors' union allied to the protest movement said 178 demonstrators were injured on Saturday, and has accused security forces of using live bullets. Sudanese authorities, meanwhile, said some 58 police...
PROTESTS
BBC

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity gets three years in jail for mass protests

One of Myanmar's most popular celebrities has been jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests that rocked Myanmar following a military coup last February. Paing Takhon, a model and actor with millions of fans, took part in anti-coup protests and had also been vocal in condemning the government online.
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Sudan Security Deploys Ahead Of Planned Anti-coup Demos

Sudan cut phone lines and restricted internet ahead of planned mass protests Saturday against a military coup, as security forces deployed across Khartoum blocking bridges connecting the capital to suburbs. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of protests, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy