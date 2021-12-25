Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 matchup on December 26, 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 16 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-8).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 47 points seven of 14 times.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 14 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.0 point more than the 46 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Dallas has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).

When Dallas scores more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys collect 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per matchup.

When Dallas totals over 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Football Team rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).

When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.

When Washington piles up over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater.

This season, in six home games, Dallas has gone over the total four times.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

This year, in four of seven away games Washington has hit the over.

Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

