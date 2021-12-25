ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXufE_0dVdqOrO00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 16 matchup on December 26, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 16 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 47 points seven of 14 times.
  • Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 14 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.0 point more than the 46 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • Dallas has played 14 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • Dallas has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (six times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys rack up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team allow (25.1).
  • When Dallas scores more than 25.1 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 403.3 yards per game, 38.7 more yards than the 364.6 the Football Team give up per matchup.
  • When Dallas totals over 364.6 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

  • Washington has played 14 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • This season the Football Team rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Cowboys allow (20.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 20.9 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.
  • When Washington piles up over 356.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 31 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in six home games, Dallas has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.8 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • Washington is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in four of seven away games Washington has hit the over.
  • Football Team away games this season average 45.4 total points, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
On3.com

Former NFL referee bashes missed call on Cowboys offensive lineman

Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay bashed a controversial missed call on the Cowboys first-quarter drive which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz. The third-down conversion led to a first-and-goal play and helped give Dallas a 14-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Washington View#The Football Team
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Taylor Heinicke gets brutally honest on Washington’s debacle vs. Cowboys

The Washington Football Team got straight-up embarrassed on Sunday Night Football. They had no answers for the Dallas Cowboys as they were routed in every aspect of the game. It was so brutal, that a mini brawl ensued on the bench as the Football Team had no chance to surmount a comeback. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened up afterward about what transpired on Sunday night.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Mike McCarthy Very Clear

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t get off to the smoothest start when he took over last season. However, he quickly turned things around in 2021 and has his team on the way to the playoffs in a few weeks time. McCarthy has made some sizable leaps in...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy