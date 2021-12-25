Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 matchup on December 27, 2021.

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will aim to extend their six-game winning run in a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.

New Orleans' games have gone over 37.5 points in 10 of 14 chances this season.

Monday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points more than Monday's total of 37.5.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.

The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Miami's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Dolphins put up 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints surrender.

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.4 points.

The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per contest (336.9).

In games that Miami amasses over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-7-0 this season.

The Saints have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this year.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).

The Saints average 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Dolphins surrender.

When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up (349.1).

New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team piles up over 349.1 yards.

This season the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

In three of six home games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total.

This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

This season away from home, Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.

Miami has hit the over twice in six road games this year.

This season, Dolphins away games average 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

