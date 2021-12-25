ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 16 matchup on December 27, 2021.

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) will aim to extend their six-game winning run in a Week 16 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37.5 points in eight of 14 games this season.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 37.5 points in 10 of 14 chances this season.
  • Monday's total is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 42.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 42.7 points per game, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Dolphins games this season is 44.8, 7.3 points more than Monday's total of 37.5.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 6.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Miami is 8-6-0 this year.
  • The Dolphins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over six times in 14 opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Dolphins put up 20.4 points per game, the same number the Saints surrender.
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.4 points.
  • The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (314.7) than the Saints give up per contest (336.9).
  • In games that Miami amasses over 336.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 23 times this season, four more turnovers than the Saints have forced (19).
Saints stats and trends

  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-7-0 this season.
  • The Saints have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this year.
  • New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (six times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints average 22.4 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Dolphins surrender.
  • When New Orleans puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints collect 37.4 fewer yards per game (311.7) than the Dolphins give up (349.1).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team piles up over 349.1 yards.
  • This season the Saints have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In three of six home games this season, New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.7 points, 8.2 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).
  • This season away from home, Miami is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in six road games this year.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 46.1 points, 8.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

