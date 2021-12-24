JOSEPH B. McGEE

Gunnar Joseph San Nicolas was born July 19, 2013 to proud parents, Justin and Sarah San Nicolas. He entered into eternal rest Dec. 4, 2021. Gunnar had a lot of favorite things to do, many hobbies and friends. He loved his video games, especially “Roblox” as well as riding his bike with his friends and playing with his siblings. Gunnar attended second grade at Central Mabank Elementary School. He loved his family, completely and whole heartedly. He loved his siblings more than anything, his mom had his heart. When Gunnar grew up, he wanted to be a police officer, a member of the SWAT team. He was very ambitious and reached for his goals. Gunnar loved to watch the Terminator movies and see his great-grandfather in one of the films. He spent a lot of time with his police and fireman friends, but especially loved spending time with Chief Bradshaw. Gunnar was very knowledgeable; he asked many questions and absorbed all the information he was given. He had an amazing heart, giving, kind and full of love. He will be truly missed by those that love him and even though he is gone, his memories and the love he gave every person he met will remain in their hearts and he will live on. Gunnar was preceded in death by his grandparents Maxine and John Kenney and Aunt Shannon San Nicolas. He is survived by his loving parents, siblings Skylar San Nicolas, Calder San Nicolas and Taylor San Nicolas, paternal grandparents Harvey and Terry San Nicolas of Modesto, Calif., KimRae Hartwig of Goodyear, Ariz. and Raymond and Lara Hartwig of Hollister, Calif., maternal grandmother Deborah McAtee of Tracy, Calif., uncles Matthew San Nicolas, Wesley San Nicolas and Nikolas Hartwig, aunts and uncle Ashley and Wyatt Naccarato and Hailey Hartwig, great aunts and uncles Susan and Kelly Dirickson, Mary and Steve Lowe and Teresa and Rich Blair and numerous cousins and other relatives as well as friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eubankcedarcreek.com for the San Nicolas family.

OBITUARIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO