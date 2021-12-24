ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JOSEPH B. McGEE

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 2 days ago

Joseph B. McGee, 87, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died Wednesday, Dec....

www.banner-tribune.com

Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WSJM

Paul Joseph Brummett

Paul Joseph Brummett, 57, of Stevensville, Michigan passed away on December 6, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Purely Cremations, Benton Harbor.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchitoches Times

CORA LEE McNEELY

The night sky shines a little brighter now as Mrs. Cora Lee McNeely’s star has joined the heavens to shine down on us. Our warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life after an extended illness to her heavenly rewards Dec. 15, 2021.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
themonitor.net

Gunnar Joseph San Nicolas

Gunnar Joseph San Nicolas was born July 19, 2013 to proud parents, Justin and Sarah San Nicolas. He entered into eternal rest Dec. 4, 2021. Gunnar had a lot of favorite things to do, many hobbies and friends. He loved his video games, especially “Roblox” as well as riding his bike with his friends and playing with his siblings. Gunnar attended second grade at Central Mabank Elementary School. He loved his family, completely and whole heartedly. He loved his siblings more than anything, his mom had his heart. When Gunnar grew up, he wanted to be a police officer, a member of the SWAT team. He was very ambitious and reached for his goals. Gunnar loved to watch the Terminator movies and see his great-grandfather in one of the films. He spent a lot of time with his police and fireman friends, but especially loved spending time with Chief Bradshaw. Gunnar was very knowledgeable; he asked many questions and absorbed all the information he was given. He had an amazing heart, giving, kind and full of love. He will be truly missed by those that love him and even though he is gone, his memories and the love he gave every person he met will remain in their hearts and he will live on. Gunnar was preceded in death by his grandparents Maxine and John Kenney and Aunt Shannon San Nicolas. He is survived by his loving parents, siblings Skylar San Nicolas, Calder San Nicolas and Taylor San Nicolas, paternal grandparents Harvey and Terry San Nicolas of Modesto, Calif., KimRae Hartwig of Goodyear, Ariz. and Raymond and Lara Hartwig of Hollister, Calif., maternal grandmother Deborah McAtee of Tracy, Calif., uncles Matthew San Nicolas, Wesley San Nicolas and Nikolas Hartwig, aunts and uncle Ashley and Wyatt Naccarato and Hailey Hartwig, great aunts and uncles Susan and Kelly Dirickson, Mary and Steve Lowe and Teresa and Rich Blair and numerous cousins and other relatives as well as friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eubankcedarcreek.com for the San Nicolas family.
#Bayou Vista
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Western Iowa Today

Linda Smith Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
ATLANTIC, IA
Laclede Record

Jessica Maree Van Horn

Our precious daughter leapt into the universe adding a bright star to the heavens on November 11, 2021. Jessica was born September 15, 1993, in Shawnee, Kansas and graduated from Blue Springs High School and attended MCCC. Jessica is survived by her fiancé, James Myers, and their fur baby, Murdy...
LEBANON, MO
Sandusky Register

Mattie Ruth Irby

SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
SANDUSKY, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Natchitoches Times

MARIA CONANT JONES

Maria Conant Jones, a retired educator of over 40 years, died unexpectedly Dec. 15, 2021, at the age of 66. Maria is survived by her son, Oben Marcus Jones Jr. (Aoi) and daughter, Erica Jones Morgan (Cory); grandchildren, Tyler and Sophia Jones, Aurelia, Sadie and Cory Morgan Jr.; her siblings, Barbara Conant DeCuir (Winston Sr.), James Conant Jr. (Glendora), Theresa Conant Demery (Adrian Sr.), and Michael Conant; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
rdrnews.com

Elsie Dell Torres Gomez

Once again it is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce one of our beloved has passed. Our Angel on earth Elsie Dell Torres Gomez, a lady extraordinaire, has gone to be with her family in Heaven. She was the youngest of six children born to Jose and Josephina Torres but a sister to many. Elsie was born in Artesia, NM on June 1, 1931. Elsie grew up on the family farm in Atoka, NM where she learned from her parents the joy and beauty of love, giving, and caring for others unequivocally. To know her was to love her. She opened her heart and home to all those who sought her company, comfort, and delicious cuisine.
ARTESIA, NM
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Port Arthur News

Susan M. Haynes

Susan M. Haynes, 76, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Dec. 16, 2021. Services will be Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive Port Arthur, TX. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until Funeral at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
Natchitoches Times

MRS. EVELENER CHATMAN WHITE

Home going services will be at Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home chapel Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in the Lawrence Serenity Sanctum.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

