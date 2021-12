Recently a person that I have in my life lost someone close to them and it reminded me of how human beings move through grief and loss. Grief and loss has been researched for decades. One of the most popular and widely accepted approaches to understanding this topic comes from a book written by Kubler-Ross, which presents that there are five stages to the grieving process. They are as follows: denial, bargaining, anger, depression and acceptance.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO