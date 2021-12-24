The 100 best TV shows of all time

It’s that time of year again! The ornaments are on the tree, the stockings are hung, gifts are wrapped, and the fireplace is roaring. But before you make cookies for Santa, make sure that there are brand new batteries in your remote. HBO Max is loaded with some of the best Christmas content, from classics like Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Carol to modern staples like Elf and The Polar Express. The streamer also has newer titles exclusive to the platform, such as 8-Bit Christmas and the adult animated series Santa Inc. starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman. So what are you waiting for? Grab a piping hot cup of cocoa and pull that blanket up to your chin.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO