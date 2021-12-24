ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cruise Ships Suddenly Seeing Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

TravelPulse
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the highly-transmissible and possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron variant fueling a new wave of COVID-19 across the nation, infections are beginning to crop up on cruise ships. This, despite the fact that cruise companies’ policies require that all eligible passengers be fully vaccinated and test negative prior to boarding, and that all...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Msc Cruises#Ships#Omicron#Carnival Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean#Cdc#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
travelweekly.com

More cruise ships report Covid cases as omicron surges

ONBOARD THE MSC SEASHORE -- The MSC Seashore, Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas and Cunard's Queen Mary 2 have been affected by Covid outbreaks. Twenty-eight fully vaccinated guests and crew on the MSC Seashore have tested positive for Covid-19. The Seashore is the latest ship to report an outbreak as the omicron variant surges in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
cruzely.com

Could Cruises Pause Again As Cases Rise on Land?

Are cruise ships beginning to see the impact of the Omicron variant? And could the variant lead to another pause in sailing?. While it’s difficult to know for certain at this point, data from the Centers for Disease Control show a sharp rise in the number of ships potentially seeing COVID cases in recent days. This comes at the same time cases of the variant are rising sharply around the world — including in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Covid outbreak on cruise ship with over 3,000 passengers

Ten people have tested positive for Covid on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship bound for New Orleans, despite the strict rules in place that required that all passengers and crew be vaccinated. The vessel had departed the same city on November 28, and was scheduled to return there this...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox35orlando.com

Florida hits all-time daily COVID-19 case record

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the...
FLORIDA STATE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean International CEO Provides Update on Current Situation

It’s a busy time for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line suspended bookings for cruises departing through mid-January 2022. The cruise line did this in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. At the same time, CEO Michael Bayley posted an update. Despite that he believes Omicron could very well...
INDUSTRY
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy