Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather

Beatrice Daily Sun
beatricedailysun.com

local21news.com

Weather Update: Monday is now a weather watch day

Harrisburg, PA — Skies will clear on Sunday but it will be windy with occasional gusts over 20 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 40's. Colder air returns on Monday just in time for a weak system to move from west to east across Central PA. We expect some precipitation to start as a period of light snow midday before changing over to some sleet and possibly even freezing rain. With marginal temperatures at the surface we do not expect impacts to be severe, but there could be some slick travel both midday and during the evening commute. For this reason Monday is a CBS 21 Weather Watch Day.
HARRISBURG, PA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more wet weather this holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect another chance for showers mainly after midnight. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but unsettled weather returns for the rest of next week. A series of storms will bring more rain, cooler temperatures, and snow to our mountains. TONIGHT: 40%...
TUCSON, AZ
