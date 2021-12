Superworm is a charming addition to the animated adaptations of Axel Scheffler and Julia Donaldson’s children’s books that have become a BBC festive tradition, stretching back to The Gruffalo in 2009. The new film, as usual made by Martin Pope and Michael Rose, combines Donaldson’s pleasing rhymes and likeable characters with a story diverting enough to hold the grown-ups’ attention after a proper lunch. Superworm is a short book, written almost entirely in rhyming couplets, but here it is deftly expanded to last 25 minutes without losing its appeal. Other adaptations might be tempted to add lots of dialogue,...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO