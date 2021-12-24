ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon workers allowed to organize

Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Under pressure to improve worker rights, Amazon has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its employees to freely organize — and without retaliation. According to the settlement, the online behemoth Amazon said it would reach out to its warehouse...

www.altoonamirror.com

Phone Arena

Apple's retail employees stage a walkout over working conditions

On Thursday, we told you about an organization of Apple employees who arranged a walkout for Friday demanding that Apple improve their working conditions. In tweets, the group, called Apple Together, asked consumers to respect picket lines and not shop at either brick and mortar or online Apple Stores. On Friday, the organization disseminated a tweet that included their requests.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amazon settles over worker organizing; COVID test demand spikes

Around the holidays, Amazon warehouse workers typically handle lots of gifts. But this year, they received a present of their own. Amazon announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to give its workers more freedom to organize without fear of retaliation. The e-commerce giant, which says it employs 9,000 people in Missouri, has been under pressure to recognize worker rights recently. Elsewhere in workforce news, Thursday’s weekly report of U.S. unemployment claims came in at a low 205,000. The tally is one of the lowest since COVID-19 first hit, and it signals that the omicron variant has not yet taken a significant toll on employment numbers. Plus, as Americans gather for the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, demand for testing has shot through the roof. For Missourians in search of testing, officials advise checking appointment openings earlier in the morning, when slots first open up, or trying to track down at-home test kits.
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

How much Rivian, Tesla, and Uber pay their employees

The war for talent between transportation tech companies has no end in sight. Competitive compensation is one of the key tools each has for luring workers. Federal data gives a look at how much each pays for a variety of positions. The war for talent between transportation technology companies is...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Amazon has a serious Alexa user retention issue

The big picture: Amazon has done remarkably well in building, marketing and selling Alexa voice-powered hardware devices during year-end holiday seasons. Like clockwork, the e-commerce giant routinely touts that its own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, are top sellers. We have no reason to doubt Amazon’s sales claims, but that’s apparently only half of the story.
MUSIC
CBS News

Amazon reaches settlement that gives workers more power to unionize

Amazon, under pressure to strengthen worker rights, has reached a settlement with the nation's labor regulator allowing its workers to organize freely and without retaliation. According to its agreement with the National Labor Relations Board, the online behemoth said it would reach out to former and current warehouse workers via email to notify them of their organizing rights.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is again demanding from all its employees to wear masks

All T-Mobile store employees are now again required to wear masks, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. T-Mobile decided to restore this requirement due to the rising number of Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in the US. The announcement came from an internal T-Mobile email that was shared with T-Mo Report.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
miamitimesonline.com

Warehouse worker’s last text blames Amazon

“Amazon won’t let us leave,” delivery driver Larry Virden, 46, texted his girlfriend shortly before a tornado shredded the warehouse where he worked, killing him and five others. Fox 2 St. Louis obtained the text and published it in a report. Despite hours of warning that a dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Amazon’s nationwide NLRB settlement makes it easier for workers to organize

Amazon has reached a nationwide settlement for six National Labor Relations Board cases, agreeing to notify workers of their rights and let workers organize on company property outside of their shift time. According to a report by The New York Times, the company previously didn’t allow employees to be around its warehouse, delivery, or other facilities more than 15 minutes before or after their shifts, making it more difficult to organize with co-workers.
BUSINESS

