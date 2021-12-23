On this day: Boston champion Dan Swartz born; Bird triple-doubles

(AP Photo)

On this day in Boston Celtics history, small forward Daniel S. Swartz was born in Owingsville, Kentucky way back in 1934. Swartz began his collegiate basketball career playing for the University of Kentucky Wildcats, but would later transfer to Morehead State University in his sophomore season.

He was selected by the Celtics with the 11th overall pick of the same draft (1956) in which Boston also drafted stars Bill Russell and K.C. Jones, but did not play for the team until the 1962-63 NBA season five years later. In the interim, Swartz played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball with the Wichita Vipers, Cleveland Pipers, and Philadelphia Tapers.

Swartz also played in the American Basketball League’s (ABL – a short-lived competitor of the NBA) Los Angeles Jets before joining Boston.

The Kentucky native would finally join the team that drafted him in the NBA in October of 1962, playing a single season in the NBA.

Swartz earned a title for his troubles, the Celtics winning it all that season with the Kentuckian in a reserve role.

He would average 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds as a Celtic.

(AP Photo/Paul R. Benoit)

It is also the date of a game in 1990 that saw Larry Bird score a triple-double on the Atlanta Hawks, who Boston beat 132 – 104 at the Garden.

Bird’s full stat line was 14 points, 10 rebounds and as many assists and 2 steals in 32 minutes of playing time. Larry Legend shot 7-of-11 overall — missing his sole 3-point attempt — and logged no free throw attempts.

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Technically speaking, it was one of the longest games in NBA history.

It initially began on Nov. 28 of the same year but had to be rescheduled after condensation of the floor in the game’s first quarter made the contest unplayable.

Boston Celtics’ Rajon Rondo (9) goes up to shoot in front of Orlando Magic’s Dwight Howard (12) in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007, in Boston. The Celtics won 103-91. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Celtics also saw four players score at least 20 points against Dwight Howard’s Orlando Magic in 2007 on this date, Boston winning the home game 103 to 91.

The players of note included Paul Pierce (24 points, 6 assists), Rajon Rondo (23 points, 6 assists, 4 steals), Ray Allen (24 points), and Kevin Garnett (21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists).

Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett, right, passes off in front of Orlando Magic’s Rashard Lewis (9) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

“I had an expectation that we were going to be a good team” Celtics coach Doc Rivers said via the A.P.

“The good thing is, and I keep saying this, we’re playing OK. We have a chance to be, if we keep working on it, so much better than we are right now.”

Turns out Doc was very right!

