Woman in critical condition after falling off a car; boyfriend charged

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - (December 24, 2021) A Murfreesboro man is in custody after his girlfriend fell off the trunk of his car, hitting her head on the pavement on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Andre Tate, 22, is charged with aggravated domestic assault of his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of Tedder Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. yesterday.

The preliminary investigation reveals Tate, and his girlfriend were arguing in the driveway.

While the 19-year-old woman was sitting on the trunk of Tate’s 2015 Dodge Charger, he got inside and accelerated, causing her to fall off. She suffered severe head injuries.

The woman is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Because of the severity of her injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The investigation is still active.

Tate is being housed at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing Feb. 24 in Rutherford County General Session Court.

