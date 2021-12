COVID-19 has changed the way we work. Even before the pandemic, the U.S. workforce increasingly relied on remote collaboration technologies like videoconferencing and Slack. The global crisis accelerated the adoption of these work tools and practices in an unprecedented way. By April 2020, about half of companies reported that more than 80% of their employees worked from home because of COVID-19. That shift was made possible by decades of research into, and then development of, technologies that support remote work, but not everyone uses these technologies with the same ease.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO