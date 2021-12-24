ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

St. George software company’s Christmas donation to Utah Food Bank provides over 91,000 meals

By E. George Goold
stgeorgeutah.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — On behalf of its clients and employees, St.George-based software company TCN made a significant Christmas donation to the Utah Food Bank. Originally the gift was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the changes it forced upon the company over the holidays in 2020, but TCN decided to make...

local21news.com

GIANT Company donates hams to help Central PA Food Bank

Dauphin County, PA — The GIANT Company helping to make the holidays a little easier for those struggling to make ends meet. On Tuesday, GIANT donated 500 hams to the Central PA Food Bank. Overall, this holiday season, GIANT will donate 3,000 hams to food banks across the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kjzz.com

UHP troopers take break from highway to gather donations for Utah Food Bank

MILLCREEK, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol troopers weren't just keeping the state's roads safe on Saturday - they were also lending a helping hand to families in need. UHP had a vehicle stationed outside the Smith's at 845 E. 4500 South in Millcreek throughout the morning, with a trooper at the ready to accept donations for the Utah Food Bank.
UTAH STATE
WREG

Mid-South Food Bank receives $3M donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas came early for the Mid-South Food Bank as it received one of its largest donations ever Tuesday. The Shelby County government presented the Mid-South Food Bank with a $3 million check to help the food bank distribute more meals to those in need.  “We’re going to make a contribution to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
nddist.com

Industrial Supply Company Donates $22K to Utah Food Bank

SALK LAKE CITY, UT — Industrial Supply Company announced Dec. 16 that its charity golf tournament raised $22,000 for the Utah Food Bank. Since the 1990s, this annual event has been a chance for Industrial Supply leadership, staff, and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.
CHARITIES
KATV

Tyson Foods to donate 600,000 meals for storm relief in Kentucky

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tyson Foods said Monday they will donate 600,000 meals to help support the states devastated by the recent tornados. The company said it will partner with Walmart to help feed families and relief workers in Mayfield, Kentucky. Tyson said in a statement: “We’re deeply saddened...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kingstonthisweek.com

Christmas comes early for St. Joseph's Food Bank thanks to donation from Moncion Metro

Christmas came early for the St. Joseph’s Food Bank and its food buyer Doug Malliff. Through its Out of Reach Program, Moncion Metro donated nearly $23,000 to the food bank, which included approximately $18,000 collected through donations from customers at the cash registers and nearly $4,500 Metro gift cards, which Malliff will use for future shopping trips.
CHARITIES
WGAL

$45,000 donation to York County Food Bank

Weis Markets presented a donation Thursday of $45,000 to York County Food Bank. It was part of its combined customer and company donation program to support local food banks. The two-week program, beginning in November, gave Weis customers across its seven-state market area the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing vouchers to help support families in need in their communities.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

NISD Providing Meals For Students Over Christmas Break

Northside ISD is feeding the kids during the Christmas break. The district is providing free breakfast and lunch for all children 18 years and younger, now through December 23rd. The district's Facebook post says the meals will be available at the Esparza and Mary Hull Elementary School cafeterias from 8 to 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. to noon. The kids don't have to be enrolled in an NISD school.
CHARITIES
pctonline.com

Hoffman’s Donates 5,000 Pounds of Food to Pennsylvania Food Bank

MANTUA, N.J. – Hoffman’s Exterminating President Bill Hoffman values helping others and often encourages employees to participate in charitable work. Because of his giving philosophy, it is no surprise that all five branches of the company recently teamed up to donate around 5,000 pounds of food to radio station 93.3 WMMR’s Preston & Steve’s 24th Annual Camp Out for Hunger.
CHARITIES
Mercury

Chester County Food Bank receives $4,200 donation

Casual Fridays still count during a pandemic. Over the past year, employees at Benchmark Federal Credit Union made contributions to allow them to wear jeans to work — whether they were working at home or in-person. Benchmark FCU matched the employee contributions and on Dec. 14 presented a check for $4,200 to Chester County Food Bank. Daniel J. Machon Jr., president and CEO of Benchmark Federal Credit Union said he is pleased the donation will help the food bank fulfil its goal of providing access to healthy food for community residents. Benchmark employees have the option to wear jeans to work on Friday in exchange for a donation to a local nonprofit. The collected funds are donated to a different Chester County organization each year. This year, the staff chose Chester County Food Bank — which delivers 10,000 fresh, prepared meals to Chester County residents’ doorsteps each month.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

