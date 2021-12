After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to build a new international terminal at JFK Airport have officially resumed. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement earlier this week, revealing that the new $9.5 billion terminal is expected to be fully completed by 2030. Phase one of the project, which includes a new arrivals and departures hall and the first set of new gates, should be ready to go by 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO