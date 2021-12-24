ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Second-chance points: down to a few good men, shooting woes still confound Mavs

By Eddie Sefko
mavs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you look at the Mavericks’ roster and see so many new faces, it makes you wonder. Will every team have to reach down to the G-League or find unemployed veterans who for whatever reason need a 10-day job?. “Everybody’s going through it,” coach Jason Kidd said. “When...

www.mavs.com

Mavericks sign two point guards as COVID-19 continues to impact their roster

The Mavericks, decimated at the point guard spot by health issues, signed two emergency ballhandlers Thursday afternoon. Carlik Jones, who is familiar with the Mavericks’ system after his stint in summer league and training camp, was signed off the Texas Legends roster. He had started 10 games for the G-League affiliate of the Mavericks and averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Mavs-Jazz preview: Looking for some good cheer during Christmas night hoops

MAVERICKS (15-16) at UTAH JAZZ (22-9) Time: 9:30 p.m. Place: Vivant Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision Zona MX 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Jazz: They have stayed in the hung with Phoenix and Golden State in the Western Conference largely because they have had remarkable good health. Their preferred starting five, plus top reserves Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles, have been together for 28 of their 31 games . . . The Jazz are No. 1 in the NBA in total offensive rating and also tops in the league in average points (115.8) and shooting percentage (47.8). They also lead the league in rebounding margin. They also shoot (and make) more 3-pointers than anybody else in the league . . . All of those stats are impressive, especially considering that the Jazz also own perennial defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert, their 7-1 center who is averaging 15.5 points and 15.1 rebounds per game . . . They are led in scoring by guard Donovan Mitchell at 25.1 points per game and he also dishes out 5.1 assists per game . . . This is the finale of a six-game home stand on which the Jazz have gone 3-2 so far. The losses were to Washington and San Antonio. The wins came against the Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte and Minnesota . . . Veteran point guard Mike Conley has done a masterful job of running the Jazz, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 assists. He also averages just 1.7 turnovers per game and is shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range.
Ray Allen Doesn't Think Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Shoot Many Three-Pointers If They Played In The Modern NBA: "I Just Don't Think Their Games Were Designed To Sit Out There And Wait Behind The Three-Point Line."

Many fans wonder how Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan would fare in the modern NBA. Jordan and Kobe played in very different eras, where athleticism and physicality were in greater emphasis. Whereas the modern NBA is more about skill and finesse, especially when it comes to shooting. The current NBA...
Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
Dallas Mavericks

