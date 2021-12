We are getting very close to that day that is the magic of Christmas for everyone, even the “bah humbug” ones amongst us. The trees are up and decorated and the treasures of years gone by are being sorted and hung up with pride. We have some items that the kids made in elementary school and they must go on the tree every year, even though they look pretty sad after 40 years. I am always amazed when my kids come home for Christmas and they look for the familiar decorations of long ago. The baked goods are mostly their old favourite things to eat, Rice Krispies squares, cherry cake, gingerbread, old fashioned Christmas cake and pfeffernusse and shortbread cookies.

