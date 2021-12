The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting candidates for the positions of conservation officer recruits and probationary conservation officers. Stationed in nearly every county of the state, these fully licensed law enforcement officers enforce laws and regulations related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails and forests, and outdoor recreation activities such as off-road vehicle use, snowmobiling and boating. They also are first responders during natural disasters and life-threatening situations.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO