(The Center Square) – New York City is still getting a new mayor on New Year’s Day, but the public inauguration for Mayor-elect Eric Adams has been put on hold. Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announced a planned Jan. 1 swearing-in ceremony at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO