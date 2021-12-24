ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The failure of ‘Latinx’

 2 days ago

What the progressive culture elite wants, it usually gets. Singlesex...

Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
Beaumont Enterprise

New law grants five-part victory for evil in Illinois

Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker’s signing of HB 370, the deceptively titled Illinois Youth Health and Safety Act, which repeals the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, marks a dark and disgraceful moment in the history of the state of Illinois. Those legislators who promoted and voted in support of this legislation,...
ILLINOIS STATE
#Racism
CBS Miami

How To Tackle Controversial Issues During Meals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  The holidays can bring tons of cheer and conversation, but sometimes they can turn sour when the hot-button issues are mentioned. “Holidays are often a special time to catch up with family and friends, but things can turn sour when you and Uncle Joe come to blows around an issue like climate change,” said Virginia Tech Assistant Professor Todd Schenk. But instead of avoiding it, Schenk says you should engage in productive dialogue. “It is typically healthier to find ways to have more respectful dialogue, and we can often learn in the process,” said Schenk. For those willing to dive into...
HEALTH
Bakersfield Californian

Society
Sun-Journal

