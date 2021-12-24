‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Gloriously Breaks Open the Multiverse

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the MCU. During last night's red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked the filmmaker about this very idea. In short, the relatability of Holland as an actor was a huge reason why they cast him for this part. Peter Parker is a huge part of the Marvel comics universe and it should be no different on film. However, a lot of fans believed that he could do with a push to be more like his comic book counterpart. With No Way Home, the company is firmly putting its full support behind Holland as one of the main players in Phase 4 and beyond. If there are any emotional beats that will shake the MCU to their core, you can probably expect Peter Parker to be front and center moving forward. Read what Russo had to say down below:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO