‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Gloriously Breaks Open the Multiverse

By Aqib Rasheed
Loyola Phoenix
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDISCLAIMER: This is a spoiler-heavy review. They did it. They finally did it. After a plethora of rumors and horrible acting on late-night interviews, a live-action Spider-Verse movie actually happened. On paper, putting all the iconic villains and different iterations of Spider-Man is a great idea, but the execution needs to...

loyolaphoenix.com

epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
Mental_Floss

Benedict Cumberbatch Has No Plans to Leave Marvel After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Although Benedict Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe a tad late in the game, his character, Doctor Strange, has become one of its most important heroes. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange played a crucial role in the animated Marvel series What If…? and will be a huge part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes out this month. And he’ll finally take center stage again in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
Inside the Magic

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Officially Joins the MCU

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) coming this month. The future of Disney+ is bright with countless Marvel series coming to the platform next year, and a fan-favorite character is making their MCU return in Secret Invasion. Streaming series...
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
epicstream.com

Sony Pictures Reportedly Plans to Continue Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Journey

Andrew Garfield just redeemed himself. For the longest time, Andrew Garfield has been treated as the weakest link among the actors who have played Spider-Man on the big screen but there's no denying that Spider-Man: No Way Home finally gave him his redemption arc after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to hit the mark several years back. Now, the entire Marvel fandom is clamoring for more of his version of Spidey and most of them believe that the actor deserves another shot to continue his journey as our friendly neighborhood web-slinger from another universe.
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
Collider

Kevin Feige Reveals Happy Hogan Was Almost Killed in 'Iron Man 3' Until Jon Favreau Asked to Survive

Among the many Marvel Cinematic Universe characters returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home there is Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) former assistant, and currently a major ally of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. However, as it turns out, Happy could have entirely missed the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, as his character was supposed to die in Iron Man 3.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
CNET

New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, Netflix and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Tom Holland Has "Taken Over" as the Soul of the MCU

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo says that Tom Holland has taken over as the "soul" of the MCU. During last night's red carpet for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis asked the filmmaker about this very idea. In short, the relatability of Holland as an actor was a huge reason why they cast him for this part. Peter Parker is a huge part of the Marvel comics universe and it should be no different on film. However, a lot of fans believed that he could do with a push to be more like his comic book counterpart. With No Way Home, the company is firmly putting its full support behind Holland as one of the main players in Phase 4 and beyond. If there are any emotional beats that will shake the MCU to their core, you can probably expect Peter Parker to be front and center moving forward. Read what Russo had to say down below:
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Nets $27.8M Wednesday And Soars Above ‘Sing 2’, ‘Matrix’ & ‘King’s Man’ Openings

Three big event movies — Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2, Warner Bros’ The Matrix Resurrections and 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man– were no match for Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued to dominate Wednesday with an amazing $27.8 million gross at the domestic box office. The Jon Watts-directed MCU title has a running U.S.-Canadian total of $356.5M over six days, which is the third best for that range after Avengers: Endgame ($452.3M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($363.4M). As of now, No Way Home is pacing behind Force Awakens by 2%. For the most part, low Wednesday openings before Christmas are par for the course, especially...
Middletown Press

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: Tom Holland Cleans Out the Cobwebs of Sprawling Franchise With Multiverse Super-Battle

SPOILER ALERT: The following review contains spoilers. What do you call the opposite of a reboot? The “system overload” of Spider-Man movies, Sony’s ninth (and almost certainly not last) feature-length riff on the friendly neighborhood superhero, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” seeks to connect Tom Holland’s spin on the web-slinger with the previous live-action versions of the character by first reassembling a rogue’s gallery of all the villains Peter Parker has vanquished to date. Returning director Jon Watts — whose bright, slightly dorky touch lends a welcome continuity to this latest trilogy — wrangles the unwieldy premise into a consistently entertaining superhero entry, tying up two decades’ of loose ends in the process.
Bossip

Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Talk "Spider-man: No Way Home"

Everyone’s buzzing over mega-anticipated superhero spectacle “Spider-man: No Way Home” that’s already being hailed as the greatest Spider-man movie ever hours into its release. With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter...
