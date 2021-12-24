Paul Thomas Anderson Writes a Love Letter to Cinema in ‘Licorice Pizza’

As someone who has been a fan of Guillermo del Toro’s entire filmography for nearly three decades now (was Cronos really released in the early ’90s? Egads.) and knowing what a cinephile he is, I was excited to see his take on Nightmare Alley, William Lindsay Gresham’s novel that was previously adapted by Edmund Goulding in his unforgettable noir about the dangers of man’s pursuit of power that has gone on to become a bona fide cinematic classic since its release. Thankfully, del Toro’s efforts do not disappoint here. Nightmare Alley may not be del Toro’s most provocative work, nor does it have that intangible, unexpected spark of storytelling ingenuity that I’ve enjoyed in some of his other filmic projects like The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Devil’s Backbone, and the aforementioned Cronos. But what I really loved about del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is that it felt like his own intoxicating love letter to a bygone era in Hollywood, as well as a gorgeously haunting cautionary tale as old as time that features incredible performances from both Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO