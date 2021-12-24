The Matrix Resurrections Star Jessica Henwick Helps Bring The Matrix Back To Life [Interview]

In Lana Wachowski’s long-awaited return to the franchise she created with her sister Lilly, The Matrix Resurrections, new addition Jessica Henwick is living the dream of every ’90s kid. She steps into the Wachowskis’ virtual playground to play Bugs, a rebellious, blue-haired gunslinger in search of the messiah figure named Neo (Keanu Reeves). Bugs was once a simple window cleaner, but when she sees a balding man in a suit trying to leap from a roof, she recognizes him as Neo and the image awakens her. His lore enraptures her; Bugs believes that if she can find Neo, he can once again become a symbol for humankind’s freedom. She isn’t a new Morpheus (that honor goes to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), but she carries that character’s idealistic spirit and unshakeable beliefs, while adding a youthful energy to the old wars whose scars still seem to shape this universe.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO