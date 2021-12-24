Dickinson Season 3 Ending Explained: Imagination Is Freedom

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Dickinson, Season 3, Episode 9, “This was a Poet-.”] How does one commemorate a finale? With a final dance, of course. At least, that’s what Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) does in the closing episode of Apple TV+‘s bold comedy Dickinson. Reencountering Death (Wiz Khalifa) once more, the old friends share a dance among Emily’s flowerbeds in the shining sun of a brilliant Amherst day. Signing off after its three-season run, Dickinson‘s last entry is a special one, indeed. Helmed by showrunner Alena Smith who makes her directorial debut with the installment, “This was a Poet-,” makes way for the next chapter of Emily’s poem-filled life even if we don’t get to tag along past the half-hour. (Credit: Courtesy of Apple) While the prior episode set up some celebratory moments between Emily, her family, and closest friends, the finale is almost a full-on solo adventure for the protagonist whose main ...
