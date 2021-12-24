Dickinson Season 3 Ending Explained: Imagination Is Freedom

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for And Just Like That…, Season 1, Episode 4, “Some of My Best Friends.”] HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… kicked things off on a seriously dark note, but the show’s latest installment, “Some of My Best Friends,” brought shreds of light back into Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. After deciding to sell her apartment following the death of Big (Chris Noth), Carrie seeks the professional help of Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) who is an expert at selling New York real estate. The two women strike up an interesting friendship as the installment carries out, sharing personal stories about their love lives. (Credit: HBO Max) And it seems as though this budding relationship could bring Carrie forward in her life. “Seema is a very important character because she’s single,” showrunner Michael Patrick King tells TV Insider. “Nothing in our franchise ever said everybody should couple up ...

