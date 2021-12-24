Merry Christmas, here's a cookie

The holidays are a busy time for everyone, but for working moms, they seem to be moving at warp speed this time of year with all sorts of activities crammed into the short few weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s always decorating, helping with school activities, church functions, office parties and family get togethers. All this on top of work, baking, last minute decorating and the ongoing household chores that are always a constant in life: washing, making beds, vacuuming and such, but because she likes to get a jump start on the holidays and not leave things until the last minute, Lauren Tidwell of Hatton, starts decorating for the Christmas holidays in November.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO