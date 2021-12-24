TR Elementary recognizes students of the month

Maple Lake Elementary School has named its Students of the Month for the Month of November. Students selected were caught demonstrating respect which means to be polite and show consideration for others and their differences. They are pictured, front row, from left, Cody Paumen, Willow Torgerson, Hank Leudtka, Olivia Decker, Wyatt Paumen, Morgan Cain, Dawson Dircks, Adeline Leduc, Edwin Renn. Second row, from left, Hannah Lundeen, Lucas Paumen, Emma McAlpine, Kaeden Klatt, Kaidyn Thuftedal, Lindsay Bunn, Carson Jerome, Brooklyn Turner, Logan Bunn.
