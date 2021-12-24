TR Elementary recognizes students of the month

Many parents, like myself, found themselves working at home with their kids right next to them during the pandemic. In fact, I spent a full school year doing a “hybrid” 1st grade schedule with one of my kids: he attended traditional public school in the building for two days and was at home for three days. In the at-home phase, I oversaw his learning through various assignments including reading aloud to me. His teacher was wonderful and flexible and it worked out as well as it could.

