Top Hotels and Resorts Opening in 2022

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love going to a first-class luxury resort that is all-inclusive. That’s why I love Sandals properties. Just about everything you want – such as gourmet dining, alcohol and spirits, and watersports – is included in your hotel room rate – so you can simply put your wallet and credit cards into your safe – and forget about it. Let me tell you – I’m hooked on Sandals. Furthermore, once you get a true taste of an all-inclusive resort, you’ll never go back to booking a mere hotel room – where you are nickel-and-dimed for everything.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO