Top Hotels and Resorts Opening in 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the time of year when we're all ready to put the past behind us and start...

TravelPulse

Luxurious Resorts Offering Club-Level Perks

Club-level resort accommodations and lounges offer some of the most luxurious amenities and perks within a resort. Forget country clubs: you’ll want to spend your well-earned dollars on these accommodations instead of on golf. The Club Level at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is truly memorable. The top two floors...
breakingtravelnews.com

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort opens to guests

Renaissance Hotels has unveiled its second property on Island of the Gods with the opening of Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort. Perched on the hills above Nusa Dua and overlooking sprawling views of the lush green canopy and Indian Ocean, the new resort features 310 stylish guest rooms and four thematic pools, destined to welcome travellers to discover unexpected gems in the tropical destination.
Forbes

Sandals Resorts To Open 16th Resort In Curacao

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love going to a first-class luxury resort that is all-inclusive. That’s why I love Sandals properties. Just about everything you want – such as gourmet dining, alcohol and spirits, and watersports – is included in your hotel room rate – so you can simply put your wallet and credit cards into your safe – and forget about it. Let me tell you – I’m hooked on Sandals. Furthermore, once you get a true taste of an all-inclusive resort, you’ll never go back to booking a mere hotel room – where you are nickel-and-dimed for everything.
Hotel Online

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs InterContinental Grenada Resort

ATLANTA, GA – December 21, 2021 – IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the signing of the InterContinental Grenada Resort. The 150-room Caribbean hotel will be built on La Sagesse Beach, approximately 30 minutes from the Maurice Bishop International Airport and the town of St. George’s.
TravelPulse

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming Stepping Down in January

Playa Hotels & Resorts executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming announced he would step down from his positions and leave the company on January 5. According to Travel Weekly, Froemming sent a message to the travel industry and advisors thanking them for the support over the years,...
TravelPulse

Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Organizational Changes

Following today’s prior announcement that Playa Hotels & Resorts’ executive vice president and chief commercial officer Kevin Froemming would be stepping down in early January, the company has announced other key changes to its organization. Fernando Mulet has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer, overseeing The Playa Collection,...
Lodging

Aimbridge Hospitality Acquires Prism Hotels & Resorts

DALLAS—Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, a full-service hotel management, investment, and advisory services company representing more than 48 properties across the United States, has been acquired by Aimbridge Hospitality, a global hospitality company. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed. The announcement was made by Steve Van, president and CEO of Prism Hotels & Resorts, and Aimbridge President and CEO Michael J. Deitemeyer.
theculturetrip.com

The Best Spa Hotels and Wellness Resorts to Book in Bahrain

It may be the smallest country in the Middle East, but it’s also one of the richest in the world. So, Bahrain knows a thing or two about pampering. The luxury hotels come with spas that feature snow rooms, marble-lined hammams and indulgent massages. Want to try a candle massage that soothes your mind, body and soul? Visit Bahrain and its incredible spa hotels and wellness resorts – bookable on Culture Trip.
hotelnewsresource.com

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, Opens on the Riviera Maya

Auberge Resorts Collection last week opened on nine oceanfront acres within the landmark Kanai destination. Just 40 minutes by car south of Cancun International Airport, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection is as removed from everyday life as heaven from earth. Poised above the mangroves that have thrived on this shoreline since time immemorial, almost every area of the resort offers all-encompassing ocean views. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into the gallery-esque reception area, an artfully curated collection of gathering spaces, and the realm of Sana, the resort’s spa and wellness center.
gearjunkie.com

‘Ferrari of Chairlifts’ Opens in Japan Ski Resort

Heated leather seats, individual suspension, panoramic views, and French hoods? Whatever the ski-bum aesthetic is, Hanazono Ski Resort is the opposite. On Dec. 4, Hanazono Ski Resort in Niseko, Japan, opened for the 2021-2022 season. Hanazono’s inimitable location and accommodations have drawn powder crowds from around the world for years.
Robb Report

Members Only: Why Hotels From LA to Atlanta Are Opening Private Clubs

Covid redefined the staycation. First, by necessity, pandemic lockdowns encouraged us to turn our homes into resort-like retreats that could offer some of the same pleasures as a getaway at a favorite hotel. Now, as the world opens back up — but farther-flung travel is still unpredictable (if not actually limited) — top-flight American hoteliers are evolving staycations again by creating ways for locals to better enjoy properties that are close to home. Among the most exciting of these developments? Hotels and resorts with their very own private clubs. While the concept of a hotel-based private club is not new—there are...
TravelDailyNews.com

Agilysys to acquire Resort & Hotel Management software provider ResortSuite

ALPHARETTA, GA and TORONTO, ON, CANADA - Agilysys, Inc., a leading provider of next generation SaaS software solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ResortSuite, a Canada-based fully integrated property management solution provider focused on the complex multi-amenity and resort market. This acquisition creates the opportunity to bring next generation SaaS solutions to ResortSuite customers who have been served well by a trusted partner for more than twenty years. With unparalleled experience and commitment to the hospitality industry and innovation driven roadmaps and expertise, this combination will enable revenue synergies and delivery of world class integrated hotel property management and contactless capabilities to the global hospitality industry.
TravelPulse

18 Ways to Save Big on an Overwater Bungalow

When it comes to planning romantic getaways and honeymoons, one type of hotel room — the overwater bungalow — seems to be at the top of everyone's travel bucket list. With glass panel floors, huge soaking tubs, and water views in every direction, it's easy to see why so many couples covet this unique (and expensive!) vacation concept.
WDW News Today

Discounted Disneyland Resort Hotel Rooms Available to Disney Visa Cardmembers in 2022

Disney Visa Cardholders can take advantage of discounted rooms at Disneyland Resort hotels most nights from January 3 through April 7, 2022. Cardmembers will be able to save 30% on premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 25% on premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel, and 15% on premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Guests must book before March 18, 2022 and travel before April 8, 2022.
travelagewest.com

Hotel Review: Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort

Shortly after arriving at Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, the first thing I noticed was that everyone seemed to know each other. I accept the T&C and Privacy Policy. There was a large group at the edge of the infinity pool — mudslides and margaritas in hand — laughing and...
TravelPulse

Universal Orlando Resort Implementing New Mandatory Mask Policy

The official website of Universal Orlando Resort announced it would reinstate mandatory mask mandates for indoor areas, including theme parks, hotels, restaurants and shops. As part of a series of updated safety guidelines to combat the recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, all gusts and employees must wear facial coverings regardless of vaccination status, starting on Christmas Eve.
BoardingArea

SAUDIA Opens New AlFursan Lounge in Jeddah – Largest SkyTeam Lounge

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has recently opened their new international Alfursan lounge at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport Terminal 1. SAUDIA Passengers can use the dedicated Premium Class check-in area then proceed directly to the lounge at the airside via Airside Mobility Mover (ATM). Features of Alfursan Lounge. Has...
