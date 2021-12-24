6 people displaced after apartment ceiling collapses in Rolando Hills

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire in one of the Parkview Estates apartments displaced three people on Sunday, Dec. 19. The fire occurred at 5:47 a.m. and when Peoria firefighters got to the scene, they saw the fire with heavy gray and black smoke coming from a window in the rear of an apartment on the first floor.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Germantown St. in Dayton Wednesday. According to Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department, the fire began in the basement of the building and was well contained. Only one apartment was damaged, but it was occupied at the time. Four people have been […]
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind — An early morning fire ripped through a Wayne Township apartment complex leaving several families without a home for the holidays. It happened at the Pangea Hills Apartment complex in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle. 911 dispatchers began receiving calls for help around 2 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Several people have been displaced after a fire at a series of apartments on the 20th block of West Main Street in Mechanicsburg broke out Thursday night, according to dispatch. The apartments are located above the Gingerbread Man Restaurant, which is currently closed. The fire...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 5:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Fern Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at The Park at Hurstbourne apartments. Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. One person was sent to the hospital, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
A kitchen fire injured one person and displaced residents of a San Luis Obispo apartment complex Monday evening. According to SLO City Fire spokesman James Blattler, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at Phillips Lane around 4 p.m. On arrival, the battalion chief reported moderate smoke showing from...
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Four people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire Monday morning in Southport. The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. Officials say the residents were able to escape the house unharmed. That’s thanks to...
GRAHAM, N.C. — Early Sunday morning 50 firefighters were on the scene at the Ember's Motor Lodge in Graham according to the Graham Fire Department. Fire officials said the building was more than 40 years old and housing individuals long-term. People who called in the fire early that morning...
A fire at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Saturday displaced 13 people, one dog and one cat, fire officials said. According to the Austin Fire Department, about 4 a.m. Saturday fire crews responded to the apartment complex in the 1600 block of East Anderson Lane, where four units were on fire.
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews were on the scene for several hours Monday evening fighting a fire at Gleneagle Apartments off of St. Andrews Road. Irmo and Columbia firefighters worked to control a blaze that damaged eight units. LOCAL FIRST / Construction causes several lane closures in the...
Seven families are displaced after a fire at a 121-year-old apartment building in the Taftville section of Norwich on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the building on Norwich Avenue just before 11 p.m. after getting a report of a fire with a person trapped. When emergency crews arrived, they...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire broke out in a home on Cedar Terrace in Columbia Tuesday afternoon, according to The Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Officials with the fire department say five people have been displaced after the event at the home near the Hampton Park Community Center occurred. A heavy...
Residents at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas have been displaced after a 2-alarm fire forced them to evacuate on Sunday. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at an apartment complex, located at 11991 Audelia Road, shortly before 6 p.m. Officials said...
This Christmas Eve, two people are out of their house after a fire. Prince William County fire and rescue crews went to the 6800 block of Stillbrooke Road, just off Route 234 near Independent Hill, and found fire in the rear of a house at 5:56 p.m., said spokesman Matt Smolensky.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota couple is OK after their car caught fire in their duplex garage. Firefighters responded to a home in the 4700 block of Oak Hill Court just before 11 a.m. Friday to find after a car on fire inside the garage. The fire quickly spread...
