Public Safety

6 people displaced after apartment ceiling collapses in Rolando Hills

News 8 KFMB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews responded to a call Friday after...

www.cbs8.com

Central Illinois Proud

Parkview Estates apartment fire displaced three people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire in one of the Parkview Estates apartments displaced three people on Sunday, Dec. 19. The fire occurred at 5:47 a.m. and when Peoria firefighters got to the scene, they saw the fire with heavy gray and black smoke coming from a window in the rear of an apartment on the first floor.
PEORIA, IL
WDTN

Four displaced after apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Germantown St. in Dayton Wednesday. According to Brad French with the Dayton Fire Department, the fire began in the basement of the building and was well contained. Only one apartment was damaged, but it was occupied at the time. Four people have been […]
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Fire in Wayne Township apartment displaces families for the holidays

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind — An early morning fire ripped through a Wayne Township apartment complex leaving several families without a home for the holidays. It happened at the Pangea Hills Apartment complex in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle. 911 dispatchers began receiving calls for help around 2 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

3 people displaced, 1 injured in San Luis Obispo apartment fire

A kitchen fire injured one person and displaced residents of a San Luis Obispo apartment complex Monday evening. According to SLO City Fire spokesman James Blattler, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at Phillips Lane around 4 p.m. On arrival, the battalion chief reported moderate smoke showing from...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Four people, two dogs displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Four people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire Monday morning in Southport. The Southport Fire Department responded to a house fire at 124 Sandy Lane at approximately 5:30 a.m. Officials say the residents were able to escape the house unharmed. That’s thanks to...
SOUTHPORT, NC
wach.com

Fire destroys several apartment units, more than two dozen people displaced

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews were on the scene for several hours Monday evening fighting a fire at Gleneagle Apartments off of St. Andrews Road. Irmo and Columbia firefighters worked to control a blaze that damaged eight units. LOCAL FIRST / Construction causes several lane closures in the...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Five people displaced after fire in Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire broke out in a home on Cedar Terrace in Columbia Tuesday afternoon, according to The Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Officials with the fire department say five people have been displaced after the event at the home near the Hampton Park Community Center occurred. A heavy...
COLUMBIA, SC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Residents Displaced After 2-Alarm Fire at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

Residents at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas have been displaced after a 2-alarm fire forced them to evacuate on Sunday. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at an apartment complex, located at 11991 Audelia Road, shortly before 6 p.m. Officials said...
DALLAS, TX
potomaclocal.com

House fire near Independent Hill displaces 2

This Christmas Eve, two people are out of their house after a fire. Prince William County fire and rescue crews went to the 6800 block of Stillbrooke Road, just off Route 234 near Independent Hill, and found fire in the rear of a house at 5:56 p.m., said spokesman Matt Smolensky.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Mysuncoast.com

Two people safe but displaced after fire in Sarasota duplex

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota couple is OK after their car caught fire in their duplex garage. Firefighters responded to a home in the 4700 block of Oak Hill Court just before 11 a.m. Friday to find after a car on fire inside the garage. The fire quickly spread...
SARASOTA, FL

