6 people displaced after apartment ceiling collapses in Rolando Hills

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An accidental fire in one of the Parkview Estates apartments displaced three people on Sunday, Dec. 19. The fire occurred at 5:47 a.m. and when Peoria firefighters got to the scene, they saw the fire with heavy gray and black smoke coming from a window in the rear of an apartment on the first floor.

PEORIA, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO