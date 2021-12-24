ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bye Bye Morons’ Review (‘Adieu les cons’): César Winner Pales in Comparison to Its Influences

By Mark Keizer
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suicidal It specialist and a blind archivist help a dying woman find the child she gave up for adoption in French director Albert Dupontel’s “Adieu les cons,” rechristened “Bye Bye Morons”...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Emily in Paris Boss Talks Finale's 'Major Decision' and Why Emily Shouldn't Write Off [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Emily in Paris’ Season 2 finale. Proceed at your own risk!. Emily in Paris has found herself torn between two jobs and two men. More from TVLineEmily in Paris Season 2 Premiere Recap: Sex and the City — Plus, Grade It!Emily in Paris Boss Talks Season 2's 'Complicated' Love Square, Digging Into Mindy and Sylvie's StoriesIs Dynasty Readying a Big Return? Was Stanford's Exit Berger-Like? Hawkeye Reunion Green Screen? And More Qs!
TV SERIES
The Day

'Ghosts' role is nothing strange for Rebecca Wisocky

Actress Rebecca Wisocky never thought of herself as beautiful. And, for her, that’s a good thing. “I don’t believe that I was ever perceived as a great beauty in this business, and I think it’s been a boon and a strength for me because I always played older than I was,” she says.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Untrained blind student lands starring role in Netflix second world war epic

Disability rights groups applaud casting of Aria Mia Loberti in All the Light We Cannot See. Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the lead role of a blind character in an epic second world war drama series for Netflix that is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. But the producers of All the Light We Cannot See have chosen a student with no formal acting training who is registered blind, in a move that has been welcomed by disability rights activists.
MOVIES
Primetimer

TV in 2021 painted a bleak picture of wealth, from Squid Game to Succession to The White Lotus

Squid Game's "incredibly bleak message – that people find the odds of surviving a sadistic game more favorable than achieving financial stability outside it – that struck a chord with millions living through our bleak, highly inequitable times," says Adrian Horton. "Squid Game’s unsparing brutality was a good match for a year in which the 745 wealthiest Americans alone made enough money to fund more than half of Biden’s beleaguered social spending plan, in which billionaires took their dick-swinging contest to space, and in which Fox News spun an attempted coup into Republican orthodoxy (and profit). Though the bloodiest, Squid Game is not the only popular show this year to present a dire reflection of our economic system: The White Lotus, HBO’s breakout summer hit about a week at a decadent and morally decaying resort in Hawaii, sent up wealth privilege and its attendant self-delusion with sharp teeth and lush visuals; the third season of HBO’s Succession, arguably the buzziest drama on TV right now, found its media mogul family (loosely based on the Murdochs, owner of Fox News) once again being miserable, ruining each other with malice and American democracy without a thought, and always evading accountability. Strip all three of these shows of their incisive barbs or sexual tension or meticulous set-dressing, and you’ll find the same molten black core: an economic system so stratified and broken as to be inescapable, invincible (in the timeline of these stories), and toxic from top to bottom. In each, emotional misery is a given, and ultimately preferable to ceding any privilege. The American dream and much of American media has long idealized the pursuit of money and the whims of the rich, but there is absolutely nothing enviable or aspirational about the wealthy in these shows. Dark parables or portraits of capitalism are, of course, not unique to 2021 – in western media, see: The Hunger Games series, the popularity of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, or the loony satire of Sorry to Bother You. Nor is the idea that money cannot buy happiness new to television – HBO has practically created a sub-genre for rich white people being miserable and/or terrible, from Big Little Lies to The Undoing. But what’s striking about this year’s crop of shows is just how little redemption they offer, just how few comforts they find in the capitalist status quo."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cons#Adieu#Sar#Pales#French
horrornews.net

Film Review: Antidote (2021)

A young woman is held captive in an underground medical facility where selected individuals are perpetually mutilated and then healed using a secret Antidote. “Antidote” opens with a casual drone-shot of a modern city. The view floats along as credits roll. So soothing and generic. It could be your city. It could be mine. Any City, USA.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Addison Independent

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw

Book review: A History of Wild Places — by Shea Ernshaw. The visceral and immediate start of this book — Travis Wren, a brooding loner, partially on the run himself, is a private investigator, of sorts, with a special skill he has the ability to see people when he lays his hands on objects that belong to them — had me in its grasp from the very start. A bit of his backstory is revealed as we follow along on his search for an award-winning author who has disappeared without a trace. At the time of this telling, she has been missing almost two years. Fast forward, or rather jump ahead, as three new characters, Bee, her sister Calla and Calla’s husband Theo, in alternate chapters, tell their story. Piece by piece, they discover a connection, hidden to what purpose at first they don’t know. The events that transpire in the book are wholly unexpected, and thrilling and slightly creepy as the secrets of a hidden community, created by people trying to live a simple life, are revealed. Part of what I found really intriguing about this book was the ending, neat, but not too neat. Of course, I won’t spoil that for you here but it’s definitely a book you want to read to the end.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

‘Mondo Hollywoodland’ review: Strange and entertaining, but possibly too out there

Mondo Hollywoodland is a great name for a documentary. Director Janek Ambros does pay homage to a certain era in Hollywood, but his psychedelic comedy never tries to pass as something akin to Errol Morris. The plot follows a mushroom dealer and a man from another dimension as they try to figure out just what “mondo” means. But will audiences be able to follow along on the journey?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Vulture

Memoria Is Curious, Complex, and Almost Undone by Its Third Act

Memoria, the latest from director Apichatpong Weerasethakul, luxuriates and languishes in that sliver of space that Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell describes in Steven Spielberg’s Hook: “that place between sleep and awake, that place where you still remember dreaming.” There’s nothing else these two films share in common, I’m sorry to say, as a Hook-is-good truther. But their shared sense that reality is ever slippery, and that our bodies are ever-transforming in reaction to change, is particularly foundational to Memoria.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Woman in Black’ a white-knuckle thrill at ACT’s Strand in S.F.

A good fright — the tingling, sinking, curdling, flinching kind — doesn’t need pyrotechnics or flying monsters. It can come from the way an actor approaches a door, as if he can’t bear to think about it, let alone see it, even as he’s pulled ever closer. Or it can come from a sound that’s not in itself scary, a bit like cars’ two axles running over a crack in the road, over and over again. But it’s inside a house. Why is it coming from above?
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

Editors' Note: Bye Bitches

It is with profound joy — and a tinge of sadness — that we present the ninth edition of The Crimson Arts’ Year-in-Review. As the first (and, hopefully, last) set of Arts chairs to begin their jobs virtually, we knew we had a difficult task ahead of us. The Arts Board of The Crimson prides itself on fostering a distinct sense of community, and it’s hard to maintain that same degree of endearing, unhinged banter over Zoom.
ENTERTAINMENT
Winston-Salem Journal

Review: 'Magritte: A Life,' by Alex Danchev

——— Walk into the Magritte gallery in New York's Museum of Modern Art, and you slip into one painter's grotto of dreams, crisply pictorial and yet dislocating in the worlds they capture, the dreads we can't identify in our waking lives. From his famous "The Treachery of Images" ("This is not a pipe") to "Time Transfixed," which depicts a train emerging from a fireplace, to "The False Mirror," an eye with cloud-puffed blue sky as its iris, René Magritte (1898-1967) was drawn to illusions that coexist with reality; none of Dalí's dripping watches and blotchy figures for him. We see ourselves in his compositions, and we are unnerved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

‘Try Harder!’ Review: A Damning & Entertaining Portrait Of High School Stress

College apps: they’re the most stressful part of high school. For me, it was A) college apps, B) math, and C) talking to girls. “Try Harder!,” the Sundance award-winning documentary about a high school in San Francisco, is one of the most damning and entertaining documents of that stress. It is the most vital high school movie since “American Teen,” masterfully made and one heck of an emotional rollercoaster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
imdb.com

Dickinson Series Finale Recap: Dress for the Job You Want (Plus, Grade It!)

Dickinson penned a fitting farewell for Emily in the series finale of Apple TV+’s historical comedy — but did she write herself a happy ending?. Friday’s finale begins with Emily enjoying nature in her garden when she’s visited by her old pal Death. He’s got a nice new white suit on, and he thinks she could use a new look, too: “You’ve got work to do, Miss Dickinson. You’re gonna need a uniform.” Back at home, she can’t even unbutton her own dress and has to call in Lavinia to help get her out of her corset.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘The Silent Sea’ Looks to the Skies to Save Earth, but Perhaps Lingers Too Long: TV Review

Comparisons between “The Silent Sea” — Netflix’s latest Korean-language drama — and this fall’s streaming phenom “Squid Game” extend well beyond their common tongue. On “The Silent Sea,” a group of desperate individuals enter into a perilous situation as a last-ditch attempt for salvation; their quest begins with the painful recognition of the economic inequality of their world.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Nourish your mind: the 31-day short film diet for January

Brighten up the dark days of winter with this collection of compelling one-a-day shorts – from big-name directors such as Jane Campion to Beyoncé and Chris Ware. January can feel like the longest month: a full 31-dayer to begin with, of course, but also inordinately stretched by its sense of constant renewal. New resolutions to be kept, new standards to be met, new taxes to be filed – and that’s before we factor in Omicron, which looks set to make it an especially testing start to the year. All in all, it’s a good time to investigate new ways to entertain ourselves and nourish our minds.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy