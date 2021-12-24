Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

The explosive opening of the multiverse with Spider-Man: No Way Home, bringing in villains (and, according to internet rumors a-plenty, Spider-Men) of days gone by to face off against Tom Holland's MCU Spidey, bodes many exciting opportunities. But it isn't the first time we've had a Spidey-centric crossover extravaganza: the real ones out there know Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established the formula well ahead of its soon-to-be-born live-action sibling, featuring more masked menaces than J. Jonah Jameson could have the lung capacity to scream at. It's no surprise, then, that fans across the internet have speculated on a potential Holland cameo in the recently announced sequel, Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - and both Holland and his co-star Zendaya are into it, according to an interview with SYFY WIRE.
