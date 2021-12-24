The Future of Visual Effects with Guru Rob Legato — Q&a

Earlier today the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 of their categories, offering an update on the films that will end up being nominated for the likes of Best International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Visual Effects, and more. As far as the Visual Effects shortlist goes there there is potential for Marvel Studios to make history as all four of their feature films released in the past year have made the shortlist. The ten films on the Best Visual Effects shortlist include: Black Widow, Dune, Eternals, Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO