The Future of Visual Effects with Guru Rob Legato — Q&a

By Bill Desowitz
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. As part of IndieWire’s 25th anniversary series, who better to...

www.imdb.com

IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way in the VFX race as a cross between “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars.” But there is plenty of competition from the other shortlisted films, which includes four Marvel movies (“Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), “The Matrix Resurrections,” featuring the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and an update on the iconic “Bullet Time”; and “No Time to Die,” which involved an elaborate assault on the beloved Aston Martin DB5 in Matera and the construction of a special rotating...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Advanced Imaging Society to Present 2022 Harold Lloyd Award to Director, Producer and Writer Denis Villeneuve, Director, Producer and Co-Writer of Dune

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2021-- The Advanced Imaging Society has announced that Academy Award-nominated French-Canadian director, producer and writer Denis Villeneuve will be presented with its annual Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking. The director, producer and co-writer of Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly acclaimed film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune, will be honored during the Society’s 12 th annual awards ceremony February 1, 2022 at Warner Bros. Studios.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Final Predictions for 2022 Oscars Shortlists for Visual Effects, Original Song, International Feature and More

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be announcing shortlists on Monday for 10 Oscar races. The categories and number of films to be revealed are documentary feature (15), documentary short subject (10), international feature (15), makeup and hairstyling (10), original score (15), original song (15), animated short film (10), live action short film (10), visual effects (10) and for the first time in history, sound (10).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Marvel Studios Movie From 2021 Lands on Visual Effects Oscar Shortlist

Earlier today the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 of their categories, offering an update on the films that will end up being nominated for the likes of Best International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Visual Effects, and more. As far as the Visual Effects shortlist goes there there is potential for Marvel Studios to make history as all four of their feature films released in the past year have made the shortlist. The ten films on the Best Visual Effects shortlist include: Black Widow, Dune, Eternals, Free Guy, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Empire

Henry Cavill Talks The Witcher, Using Visual Effects And His Favourite Fantasy Series

Superman. Geralt of Rivia. Sherlock Holmes. The guy with the great moustache who actually reloads his arms in that bathroom scene in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Henry Cavill has some iconic characters under his belt, and is set to return as the silver-haired monster hunter Geralt in the second season of The Witcher on Netflix this week.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Last Night in Soho Featurette Breaks Down Film's Impressive Visual Effects

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho impressed genre fans for a number of reasons, as its story offered its fair share of twists and turns, while also offering the filmmaker's signature and ambitious visual sensibilities. As if replicating the look of the '60s wasn't enough of a challenge, a number of sequences required some trickery when it came to reflections, as actor Thomasin McKenzie's image would appear as Anya Taylor-Joy and vice versa. In honor of those accomplishments, befores & afters has released a VFX reel from DNEG to highlight how the film pulled off those confounding sequences.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Holland says Marvel films are ‘real art’ as he disputes Martin Scorsese comments

Tom Holland has disputed Martin Scorsese’s claims that Marvel films are not “real art”.In 2019, the legendary director enraged fans of the franchise by saying that the comic book adaptations were “not cinema” and comparing them to theme park rides.Since then, many high profile filmmakers have either made similar comments or praised Marvel, with critically acclaimed directors such as Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta coming on board to direct Marvel films.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said that, having appeared in both superhero films and Oscar-nominated movie The Impossible, he felt that Marvel films should be considered as “real...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Laurence Fishburne Got Real About Why You Won't See Him in The Matrix Resurrections

Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus is one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. The Matrix character, who, at one point, was living inside the Matrix, protected Zion in the films, helping free humans from the Matrix. His character was a vital part of the first three Matrix movies, alongside Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Morpheus (voiced by Fishburne) was even part of The Matrix Online, a game created and released following the first three films. But when The Matrix Resurrections premieres at the end of 2021, Fishburne won't be a part of the film.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES

