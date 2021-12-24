ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Insecure's Yvonne Orji and Leonard Robinson Preview Series Finale, Even Stronger Molly/Taurean Bond

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Insecure‘s penultimate episode had to focus on the Issa, Lawrence and Nathan love triangle. After all, that’s the dramatic crescendo...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Ponders a Tough Decision + Taurean Supports Molly

On the next “Insecure,” Issa Dee is facing some tough decisions in her personal and professional life. First, Issa gets two competitive offers. One from NBW, and another from a surprisingly apologetic Crenshawn. Issa proceeds to contemplate both and each one has its ups and downs. This makes her feel torn and openly wonder if she’s a sellout if she takes NBW’s offer.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Final EVER Episode]

‘Insecure’ is bowing out with its fifth and final season. And while it’s been hard for fans to say goodbye, they’ve been treated to a rollercoaster ride. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Insecure Team Explains Issa's Multiverse, Molly and Kelli's Prospects

Living with the consequences of your decisions has been the overarching theme of Insecure during the hit HBO rom-com’s fifth and final season. In Sunday night’s installment, titled “Choices, Okay?,” Issa had to choose between two jobs and two men; Molly opted to be open and honest with her coworker-turned-romantic prospect Taurean; and Kelli realized she has a gift when it comes to estate planning for older Black people.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
Vibe

‘Insecure’ Finale To Be Celebrated With Documentary And ‘Tiny Desk’ Takeover

The end of HBO’s hit series and our cultural reset, Insecure, is rapidly approaching. However, the end doesn’t come without a few surprises and celebrations.  On Monday (Dec. 13), a trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Insecure: The End was released and we’re warning you to brace yourselves because that’s a wrap, okay? Issa Rae kicks off the nearly two-minute teaser sobbing on set on the day they called an official wrap on the series. “You aspire and you dream,” she said. “I’d never imagined that I’d get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me.” Showrunner...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Hbo#Tiffany#Westerninsecure
FanSided

Sip this cocktail to enjoy the series finale of HBO’s Insecure

Based on Issa Rae‘s web series Awkward Black Girl, the television series Insecure has been a big success for HBO since it premiered in 2016. A critical and ratings hit, the comedy-drama has received a truckload of award nominations and wins, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Complaints about Insecure's final season are misguided

"The primary criticism I've seen about this new season has been about the writing," says Tay Saint-Louis. "But for eight episodes now, the show runners have been developing at least six strong concurrent storylines tackling issues including mental health, co-parenting, estate planning and career insecurity — no pun intended. Then it hit me last night: the quality of the writing hasn’t changed, the characters have evolved. And maybe, hopefully, so have we as an audience." Saint-Louis adds: "At its onset, Insecure resonated with so many of us because of its fresh perspective on twentysomething-hood and its South Los Angeles setting, after decades of TV exclusivity to New York City. But it also landed with such a wide audience because many of us were either right in the middle of that part of our lives or had made it to the other side with enough wisdom to realize that we might not ever feel like full grown-ups. The seriousness with which people in their late 20s and early 30s take their lives makes for great TV, especially when presented through a lens that allows viewers a peek into the less-than-perfect parts of the characters' lives. If you were to revisit S1 E1 of Insecure as someone who’s kept up with these characters over the past six years of their lives — S5 E2 jumped us a year into the future — you would likely find both Issa and Molly unbearable. And you’d be screaming for Issa to remember that she once referred to Lawrence as 'the guy I’m not going to end up with.'" ALSO: Go inside the Insecure world with its cast and crew.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TV best bets with ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ Nicole Kidman, ‘Insecure’ series finale

Jim Gaffigan’s Netflix special and the end of ‘Dickinson’ also this week. WarnerMedia chose to release all its big-budget movies simultaneously in movie theaters and on HBO Max this entire year. One of their biggest films, “The Matrix Resurrections,” the sequel starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, will arrive Wednesday.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

‘And Just Like That…’ Showrunner on Carrie’s New Friendship & Future Love Life

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for And Just Like That…, Season 1, Episode 4, “Some of My Best Friends.”] HBO Max‘s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… kicked things off on a seriously dark note, but the show’s latest installment, “Some of My Best Friends,” brought shreds of light back into Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life. After deciding to sell her apartment following the death of Big (Chris Noth), Carrie seeks the professional help of Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) who is an expert at selling New York real estate. The two women strike up an interesting friendship as the installment carries out, sharing personal stories about their love lives. (Credit: HBO Max) And it seems as though this budding relationship could bring Carrie forward in her life. “Seema is a very important character because she’s single,” showrunner Michael Patrick King tells TV Insider. “Nothing in our franchise ever said everybody should couple up ...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Dickinson Series Finale Recap: Dress for the Job You Want (Plus, Grade It!)

Dickinson penned a fitting farewell for Emily in the series finale of Apple TV+’s historical comedy — but did she write herself a happy ending?. Friday’s finale begins with Emily enjoying nature in her garden when she’s visited by her old pal Death. He’s got a nice new white suit on, and he thinks she could use a new look, too: “You’ve got work to do, Miss Dickinson. You’re gonna need a uniform.” Back at home, she can’t even unbutton her own dress and has to call in Lavinia to help get her out of her corset.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale and ‘Insecure: The End’ Special Premiere for Free Online

After its five-season run, HBO’s hit comedy series “Insecure” is officially wrapping things up. The “Insecure” series finale premieres live on HBO on Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. HBO is also airing a special, “Insecure: The End,” which premieres on Monday, December 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the series finale and the special with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The "Insecure" Series Finale Airs Tonight: Fans React

Today, Issa Rae and HBO's long-running dramedy Insecure will air its final episode, and for many people, its series finale will mark the end of an era. Although it was originally based on Issa Rae's hilarious web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure grew into a show of its own and eventually became a cultural phenomenon due to its beloved Black cast and infectiously toxic storylines. Every good thing must come to an end, however, and the same applies to Insecure, as the Emmy-nominated show will take its final bow when its series finale — titled "Everything Gonna Be, Okay?!" — drops tonight at 10 p.m.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy