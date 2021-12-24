‘Emily in Paris’ Seems a Little Too Fine with Everyone Hating Emily — C’est la Vie

Netflix's Emily in Paris is back on Dec. 22 for a second season and, after watching the first 10 seconds of the trailer, you can rest assured we're in for a treat (or, at least, lots of drama). Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is retuning to the small screen with her lavish outfits and aspirational eyebrows, and accompanied by her new best friends Mindy (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat). With Emily becoming a bit more acclimated to her "second home," as she called it in an interview with POPSUGAR, Odile Fourquin, the show's hair and makeup supervisor, said we can expect to see a slightly different, more elevated look for Emily — as well as the rest of the cast.

