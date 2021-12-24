Hawkeye vs. Falcon/Winter Soldier vs. Loki vs. WandaVision: What Is Disney+'s Best MCU Series So Far? Rank 'Em!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has now existed for 13 years.As these movies (including Avengers: Infinity War, Guardians of the Galaxy andCaptain Marvel) have gone on, they’ve become ever-more interlinked, featuring regular cameos, references, and Easter eggs to other instalments.For newcomers to superhero movies, the amount of material to watch can be overwhelming. But for those wanting to persevere, there are two watching orders. Now, with added TV shows – including WandaVision, Hawkeye and Loki – there are even more adventures for you to enjoy.You could watch these movies in release order, starting the journey with Iron Man and moving onto...
Comments / 0