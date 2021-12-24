ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye vs. Falcon/Winter Soldier vs. Loki vs. WandaVision: What Is Disney+'s Best MCU Series So Far? Rank 'Em!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago

If you have diligently watched every episode of Disney+‘s four live-action Marvel series, that is 21-plus hours of superhero goodness...

PopSugar

Who Is Alaqua Cox? Get to Know the Hawkeye and Echo Actress

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets the most attention at the box office, TV shows that feature Marvel comic characters like WandaVision and Loki have often been the MCU's hidden gems. They introduce us to some of our favorite new characters, both heroes and villains — who can forget Agatha Harkness? Disney+'s most recent Marvel series, Hawkeye, is no exception, bringing to life a one-of-a-kind hero with a unique backstory: Echo, played by actress Alaqua Cox.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
‘Hawkeye’ Director Rhys Thomas Talks Season Finale, Kingpin and Managing MCU Continuity

Hawkeye isn’t as buff as Captain America, as obnoxiously sexy as Iron Man, as beautiful and mysterious as Natasha Romanoff, as boyishly charming as Spider-Man, as brawny and brainy as Hulk or a himbo god like Thor — he’s just a regular dude with Jeremy Renner’s rugged looks and above-average archer skills with zero superpowers. Many were skeptical at first of a standalone “Hawkeye” series at first, but the Disney Plus show proved critics and audiences wrong.
‘Daredevil’ Is MCU Canon? Vincent D’Onofrio Suggests Kingpin From ‘Hawkeye’ Is The Same Character From Netflix Series

With yesterday’s finale of “Hawkeye” in the books, we’ve seen the latest Marvel Studios streaming series come to an end. And boy, there are fireworks to be found in that episode, as fans learn more about the fallout of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) arriving in New York City and what it means for the (not at all) surprising arrival of Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who was last seen in the Netflix “Daredevil” series a couple of years back.
Tracy Morgan
Deadline

‘Hawkeye’ Season 1 Finale Recap: A Big Bad Marvel Villain Returns, But A Subtle Cliffhanger Steals The Show

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains details from the Hawkeye Season 1 finale “So This Is Christmas?” on Disney+. There was a lot to expect before the start of this Season 1 finale. We already knew Vincent D’Onofrio’s Daredevil bad guy and Echo guardian, Kingpin, would be making a grand appearance. In addition, Yelena (Florence Pugh) was finally going to have it out with her sister Natasha’s supposed murderer (so she was told), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). However, it was the cameo by a Rolex watch that was the biggest scene stealer in Hawkeye‘s season ender which premiered Friday on Disney+. After several fisticuff...
Why This Hawkeye Villain Is "Surprised" to Be Back in the MCU

This is an early Christmas present to all Marvel fans. Beloved baddie Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is officially back in the MCU, thanks to a shocking reveal in Disney+'s Hawkeye finale on Dec. 22. Fisk, a.k.a. The Kingpin, is a major villain from the since-cancelled Netflix series Daredevil. "I was so thrilled that Kevin [Feige] asked me to come in and do [the role again]," D'Onofrio exclusively told E! News. "It was very similar to when I was creating the character for Daredevil originally. It's thrilling. I'm sure my reaction was very similar to how you would react if they asked you." D'Onofrio knew how to immediately step...
Hawkeye's Deleted Post-Credits Scene Revealed — And It's a Real Hoot

Disney+’s latest MCU series, Hawkeye, did have a more typical post-credits scene, and it would have been a real hoot. As released on Dec. 22, Hawkeye‘s six-episode run built to a major melee at the Rockefeller Center ice rink, where Clint and Kate let fly with any and all kinds of freshly fabricated trick arrows.
Inverse

MCU's shocking villain debut in 'Loki' is one of 2021's best TV moments

Never before has the exposition been so engaging. In Loki’s season finale, “For All Time. Always,” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his multiversal “variant” Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) arrive at the end of their journey to meet the puppet master of all puppet masters. He doesn’t have a name; he has several. We only know him as He Who Remains, played by a mischievous Jonathan Majors.
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans have a theory about how that dead Hawkeye character could return

One shocking moment from the Hawkeye finale has everyone talking – and Marvel fans have already pinpointed a moment from the comics that neatly sets up where the story could go next. Spoilers for the Hawkeye ending follow. So, Kingpin is dead. Or is he? Vincent D’Onofrio’s returning crime...
FanSided

Marvel’s Avengers adds Hawkeye Outfit inspired by Disney+ series

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers offers its own take on Earth’s Mightiest, but the outfits they wear are sometimes inspired by the comic books and even Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The latest arrival is a new Hawkeye Outfit inspired by the recent Disney+ series. The series finale for...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Ranking Every 2021 MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE Movie And TV Series From Worst To Best

What a year it's been for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 finally saw Marvel Studios make an impact on Disney+ with five TV shows. In theaters, we got four movies (two of which introduced a whole host of new characters), with Spider-Man: No Way Home taking us into the Multiverse for a blockbuster that's saved the box office.
The Independent

Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline: How to watch every MCU film and TV show in chronological order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has now existed for 13 years.As these movies (including Avengers: Infinity War, Guardians of the Galaxy andCaptain Marvel) have gone on, they’ve become ever-more interlinked, featuring regular cameos, references, and Easter eggs to other instalments.For newcomers to superhero movies, the amount of material to watch can be overwhelming. But for those wanting to persevere, there are two watching orders. Now, with added TV shows – including WandaVision, Hawkeye and Loki – there are even more adventures for you to enjoy.You could watch these movies in release order, starting the journey with Iron Man and moving onto...
ComicBook

Daredevil's Vincent D'Onofrio Expected More Seasons of Canceled Marvel-Netflix Series

Vincent D'Onofrio was blindsided by the end of Marvel's Daredevil. The first show of the Marvel-Netflix corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Daredevil launched Marvel Television's own TV-verse of interconnected series Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and crossover miniseries The Defenders. In 2018, after three critically acclaimed seasons pitting Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) against Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) in a fight for the soul of Hell's Kitchen, Netflix unilaterally decided to cancel Daredevil — leaving the Man Without Fear in purgatory until at least two years post-cancellation. For D'Onofrio, the abrupt cancellation of Daredevil was as unexpected as his Kingpin return in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.
ComicBook

Loki Fans Rank Marvel Series To Close Out 2021

2021 is almost over and Marvel fans are ranking their favorites. Any of the people out there can't list all the Disney+ shows and movies without mentioning Loki. Tom Hiddleston absolutely put his foot into that performance. A lot of viewers fell in love with the trickster and Sylvie over the course of those weeks on the streaming service. WandaVision captured the entire Internet's attention for more than a month. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was highly reviewed by Disney+ users. But, Sylvie and Loki have endured across all these months. Jonathan Majors made such a big impression on Marvel fans that they're eagerly awaiting seeing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. So, it's a big year for the multiverse and Loki played a big part about that. Check out some of the posts down below:

