Hawkeye vs. Falcon/Winter Soldier vs. Loki vs. WandaVision: What Is Disney+'s Best MCU Series So Far? Rank 'Em!

2021 is almost over and Marvel fans are ranking their favorites. Any of the people out there can't list all the Disney+ shows and movies without mentioning Loki. Tom Hiddleston absolutely put his foot into that performance. A lot of viewers fell in love with the trickster and Sylvie over the course of those weeks on the streaming service. WandaVision captured the entire Internet's attention for more than a month. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was highly reviewed by Disney+ users. But, Sylvie and Loki have endured across all these months. Jonathan Majors made such a big impression on Marvel fans that they're eagerly awaiting seeing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. So, it's a big year for the multiverse and Loki played a big part about that. Check out some of the posts down below:

4 DAYS AGO