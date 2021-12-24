David Arquette on Returning to ‘Scream,’ Bozo the Clown and the Review That Makes Him Laugh

Both critically and financially, Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films are considered the high point by many fans of what can be accomplished not only with the character, but also with superhero cinema, with producer of the upcoming The Batman Dylan Clark recently detailing how one goal with the film was to "beat" Nolan's accomplishments. Over the decades, audiences have been given a variety of different stories focused on the Caped Crusader, with these comments meant to reflect the challenge of being not only a compelling film, but also be the defining version of the character that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The Batman is expected to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

