ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Arquette on Returning to ‘Scream,’ Bozo the Clown and the Review That Makes Him Laugh

By Jenelle Riley
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough David Arquette is a member of an acting dynasty, he originally didn’t think acting was for him after repeatedly auditioning as a kid and never being cast. It was only...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Variety

David Arquette, Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

David Arquette (“Scream,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) and Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “The Big Leap”) are joining Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the film “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The charming and comical story of redemption, adapted by author Gabrielle Zevin from her own New York Times best-selling novel, begins shooting this month in the U.S. in Cape Cod. Hans Canosa is directing from Zevin’s novel, which has sold over five million copies and been translated into 38 languages. BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
David Arquette
CinemaBlend

New Scream Image Has Me Worried For One Returning Character

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years now, resulting in beloved franchises returning to theaters. Case in point: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s upcoming Scream movie, which will arrive shortly after the New Year. Although a new Scream image has me worried for one returning character.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Scream For Wes

On the 25th anniversary of the original SCREAM, we honor the Master of Horror, Wes Craven. Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Bozo The Clown#Film Star
CinemaBlend

Scream’s Neve Campbell, David Arquette, And Courteney Cox Reflect On Making The New Sequel Without Wes Craven

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years now, to the delight of fans. But there are certain projects that stand out as game changers. Wes Craven’s 1996 Scream is certainly in that category, starting a franchise that’s continuing with the upcoming fifth movie. And OG stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox have reflected on making this sequel without Craven.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'SCREAM' Images Highlight New and Returning Cast Members — Yes, Including Ghostface

The kind folks at SCREAM headquarters are really delivering this holiday season. To build up momentum and anticipation for the upcoming film (set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022), they’ve been taking to Twitter for a little something they’re calling #12ScreamsForTheHolidays. Each day, fans have been treated to different, new content, including interviews, featurettes, and even…a lemon bar recipe?
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Two Yuletide Posters Tease Bloody Debut Of ‘Scream’

Leave it to Ghostface to ruin the Christmas moment. With the new Scream set to hit theaters in less than three weeks, the hype machine is cranking out juicy tidbits at an alarming rate. Just a few days ago, several revealing photos of the cast were released, and now, two retro-type posters show a different side of the upcoming slasher. Check out the eerie artwork, courtesy of screenrant.com, on this page.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

How Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Ended Up Starring In Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza, the latest offering from writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, is missing one trademark element that is present in the majority of the filmmaker's movies: a performance from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. The two worked together on many modern classics – including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Master – up until the Oscar-winning actor’s untimely death in 2014. However, one heartwarming element to come out of the terribly sad loss is that Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, is upholding his father’s legacy with his own stellar performance in a PTA film.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Death Screams (Arrow Video)

Director – David Nelson (Last Plane Out, Childish Things) Starring – Susan Kiger (The Happy Hooker Goes Hollywood, Hot Nasties), Martin Tucker (Maximum Overdrive, Traxx), and William T. Hicks (A Day of Judgement, The Midnight Man) Release Date – 1982. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release –...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Films That Should Get Oscar Attention This Year But May Not

The Academy Awards have 23 categories designed to honor the best in film each year. Recently, however, there has been a tendency for certain movies to hog the honors and not spread the wealth. Two years ago, four films boasted ten or more nominations each, accounting for more than their fair share. A great year of cinema doesn’t mean that everything will get recognized. Read on for a list of ten great films that should get mentioned but may end up missing the mark.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Richard Beek

Richard Beek is known for his work on Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005), Chicken Run (2000) and The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012). See full bio ». Shaun the Sheep (TV Series short) (production manager - 32 episodes, 2007) (supervising production manager - 22 episodes, 2014)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Batman Filmmakers Want to "Beat" Christopher Nolan Films

Both critically and financially, Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films are considered the high point by many fans of what can be accomplished not only with the character, but also with superhero cinema, with producer of the upcoming The Batman Dylan Clark recently detailing how one goal with the film was to "beat" Nolan's accomplishments. Over the decades, audiences have been given a variety of different stories focused on the Caped Crusader, with these comments meant to reflect the challenge of being not only a compelling film, but also be the defining version of the character that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The Batman is expected to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy