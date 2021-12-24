ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

By Michael Schneider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Critics Choice Association says its postponement of the Critics Choice Awards will last at least six weeks, moving the show into late February or March. In a note to members on...

TheWrap

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed to a later date in the latest event wiped off the calendar due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can,” the Critics Choice Association said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Due To Covid Concerns; New Date TBA; Motion Picture Academy Postpones Theatre Re-Openings

The Critics Choice Association announced today the postponement of its  27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which were to be presented on January 9. Here is the statement: “After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022. We are in constant communication with LA County Health Officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards Plan to Proceed Despite Slew of Other Cancellations

The Critics Choice Association is moving forward with its longstanding plans to hold the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on Jan. 9. This comes despite a surge in COVID-19 cases which on Monday resulted in the plug being pulled on a slew of other awards-season events that had been slated to take place around the same time. In a statement released by the organization on Monday afternoon, the organization assured its members and the community at large that it has been in close consultations with the L.A. County Department of Public Health and will implement expensive testing protocols to ensure a safe gathering. “The Critics Choice Association is working with L.A. County Public Health Officials and a premier COVID Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements,” a statement read. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”  
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

‘West Side Story’ & ‘Belfast’ Top 2022 Critics Choice Awards Nominations

There has been a lot of controversy over the HFPA going forward with the Golden Globe Awards considering the events of the past year (including NBC deciding to skip airing this year’s ceremony), but the Critics Choice Awards is no stranger to criticism. Especially surrounding its founder, who has been obsessed with turning the group historically made up of local television entertainment reporters into a legit awards body for decades. With the Globes technically out of the spotlight, the Critics Choice Awards are hoping to have their moment in 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
celebritypage.com

The Critics Choice Awards Unveil Nominations For Film Categories ​

The Critics Choice Association (CAA) has released the nominations for the film categories for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Leading with eleven nominations is Belfast from Focus Features. Apart from Best Picture, other nominations include the following:. Another leading movie with eleven nominations is West Side Story by Steven...
MOVIES
Entertainment
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett postpones its red carpet to February over COVID surge

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the Boba Fett fan event,” Disney said in a statement Wednesday morning. “It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.” The special screening was originally scheduled for Jan. 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. ALSO: Watch a new Book of Boba Fett featurette.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Lady Gaga and Nicholas Cage Snag Nominations at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

This morning, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the film nominees for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story led with 11 nominations each, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 10 each. The nominees include several expected names like Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Olivia Colman, and Aunjanue Ellis, but perhaps the surprise of the morning was Nicholas Cage’s nomination for Pig, a quiet indie about a man on the hunt for his lost truffle pig that critics loved but did not get a huge awards push.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Halle Berry to Receive SeeHer Award from Critics Choice Association

Halle Berry has been named this year’s recipient of the Critics Choice Association’s SeeHer Award, “which honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes, and pushes boundaries,” per Deadline. Previous recipients of the SeeHer Award include Zendaya, Gal Gadot, and...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere Date Announced in a Delightful Cast Video

In celebration of Bridgerton‘s Christmas bow one wondrous year ago, Netflix has a gift for fans: a long-awaited Season 2 premiere date for the racy and racially inclusive Regency-era drama. As announced by the series’ cast in the video above, the second season for the Bridgerton brood and the...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

BAFTA Embraces Surprises After Voting Overhaul

Until last year, handicapping the BAFTA nominees was a considerably more straightforward process. Given the British film awards ceremony’s ever-closer shadowing of the Academy Awards since moving to the Oscar precursor circuit 20 years ago, voters tended to mirror the pool of contenders across the pond, with the odd home-turf favorite granted a greater presence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Critics Choice Awards Delayed Due to Surge in COVID Cases

As COVID cases around the country surge yet again, more events are starting to adjust their plans. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony is the latest major event to be placed on the back-burner, with the concern of COVID's spread remaining the top priority. On Wednesday, the Critics Choice Association announced that the upcoming awards ceremony, which was supposed to take place on January 9, 2022, has been delayed indefinitely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUSA

2022 Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are being postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. With the Omicron variant and rising cases of the coronavirus, the organization has decided to put a pause on its upcoming in-person ceremony, which was scheduled to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The plan is to proceed with an in-person ceremony at a later time in the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH

