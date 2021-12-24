Critics Choice Association Says Awards May Move to Late February or March; Voting Dates Pushed as Well

The Critics Choice Association is moving forward with its longstanding plans to hold the Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on Jan. 9. This comes despite a surge in COVID-19 cases which on Monday resulted in the plug being pulled on a slew of other awards-season events that had been slated to take place around the same time. In a statement released by the organization on Monday afternoon, the organization assured its members and the community at large that it has been in close consultations with the L.A. County Department of Public Health and will implement expensive testing protocols to ensure a safe gathering. “The Critics Choice Association is working with L.A. County Public Health Officials and a premier COVID Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements,” a statement read. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO