WWE

T-BAR Has Found Veer Mahaan, BT Sport’s “The Run-In” 2021 Year-In-Review (Video)

By Matt Boone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– T-BAR has found Veer Mahaan. With WWE promoting the upcoming Raw debut of the big man for nearly two months, T-BAR took to social media to reveal that he has found him. This was done by design to promote a match the two had on WWE Main Event on Hulu....

WWE
Natalya’s Assistant Releases A New Statement, SmackDown Hype, More

Natalya’s assistant took to her Twitter account on Friday, posting a statement after she received another Guinness World Record:. WWE posted the following video, showing some of the competitors for tonight’s 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match hyping the bout:
WWE
Tag Team Title Match Confirmed For GCW’s “Die 4 This” Event

Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter today, announcing that The Briscoes will be defending their GCW Tag Team Championships at the “Die 4 This” event on New Year’s Day. We’ll see The Briscoes vs. Blake Christian and Alex Zayne for the titles. GCW’s “Die 4 This”...
WWE
Shawn Michaels On Adjusting To New Role In NXT, Triple H Current Status & More

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about adjusting to his new role with NXT, Triple H’s current status and more. On adjusting to his new...
WWE
ROH News & Notes, MLW Releases Free Matches, EC3 Note, More

You can check out the lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV below:. * ROH Women’s World Title Match: Rok-C (c) vs. Holidead. * 12 Man Christmas Surprise Tag Team Bout: Team Josh Woods vs. Team Brian Johnson. Team members will be chosen at random. Kevin Eck...
WWE
Eddie Kingston Comments On New Wrestlers Coming Into AEW, Why It’s A Good Thing

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, AEW Superstar Eddie Kingston commented on AEW continuing to sign new wrestlers, how it makes everyone step their game up, and more. Kingston said,. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it makes everybody else step up. And if you don’t step...
WWE
Former WWE Star Reportedly Heavily Considering Joining AEW

Fans have seen quite a few names part ways with WWE in 2021 due to not just releases, but expired contracts as well. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE recently expired, and it looks like he could be AEW bound. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio...
WWE
Taya Valkyrie Reacts To Vince McMahon Saying He Enjoys Firing People

As seen during Monday’s episode of RAW, there was a backstage segment that involved Vince McMahon and Austin Theory. During the segment, McMahon told Theory that he “enjoys” firing people before the holidays. For those who didn’t see it, McMahon said, “I enjoy firing people. I especially enjoy firing people just before the holidays, it gives me a warm feeling in my stomach like I just had a really good meal.”
WWE
MMO Year in Review: Magic Legends begins (March 2021)

March 2021 was a month of releases, thanks to the arrival of Elder Scrolls Online’s Flames of Ambition, Guild Wars 2’s Balance chapter, and Magic Legends’ beta, which of course we didn’t know would be short-lived at the time. Meanwhile, WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade went into...
VIDEO GAMES
More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
WWE
xQc Is Twitch's Most-Watched Streamer for Second Straight Year

For the second year in a row, former professional Overwatch player Felix "xQc" Lengyel has become the most-watched streamer on Twitch. Since he began his streaming career on Twitch back in 2019, xQc has quickly become the face of the platform with nearly 10 million followers in total on the website. While Twitch viewership as a whole fluctuates quite a bit from channel to channel, xQc has clearly asserted himself as the platform's top content creator, and it doesn't seem like he'll be losing that title any time soon.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Backstage News On The Recent WWE Tryouts – Who Was There?, Contracts Offered

We reported last week here on eWn that WWE held tryouts in Orlando, FL. Some of the names spotted at the tryouts included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, D-Von Dudley’s twins Terrence and...
WWE
Tyler1 delivers another priceless ad read for sponsored Twitch stream

League of Legends streamer Tyler1’s sponsored broadcast for Doritos went exactly how you might have expected, leading to a handful of hilarious moments. Although we are weeks away from the launch of League Season 12, Tyler1 hasn’t stopped grinding the game. In fact, he’s been streaming so much...
VIDEO GAMES
Several WWE superstars have tested positive

Just today we updated you on the Thunderdome issue, in fact Dave Meltzer went out of balance by saying that WWE could be forced to reuse it for a state of emergency, with the virus that just doesn't want to stop. This reporter's thesis unfortunately gains even more strength with a report from PWInsider, which said that many superstars from the Stamford-based company tested positive for COVID.
WWE

