ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Winter Solstice

By Roger Gitlin
crescentcitytimes.com
 2 days ago

The Winter Solstice arrived December 21. For those who are not sure what is the Winter Solstice: the Winter Solstice starts the 89.6 day revolutional journey with a 23.4 degree angle of the Northern Hemisphere of Earth tilted AWAY from the direct rays of the Sun;...

crescentcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Winter solstice, Finnish heritage combine in Kaleva this weekend

KALEVA – The Village of Kaleva is celebrating its Finnish heritage with a Winter Solstice ceremony next week. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and it involves more than 1,000 luminaries that are to be placed on grave sites in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery.
KALEVA, MI
Well+Good

4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel the Deep, Reflective Energy of the Winter Solstice Most Intensely

Celestial influence aside, there’s something moody and mystical about the winter solstice, which arrives on December 21: It’s the day of the year filled with more hours of darkness than any other, and it heralds a season of dimness and chilly temperatures. If that description alone has you ready to hibernate, you’ll be pleased to know the cosmos supports you in that endeavor. Astrologically speaking, the effects of the winter solstice will bring self-reflective, all-the-feels energy, especially for the four zodiac signs most affected by the planetary transits that coincide with it.
LIFESTYLE
NBC26

Breaking it Down with Brittney - Winter Solstice

WINTER SOLSTICE — A day many hear about, but may not completely understand. When is the winter solstice, anyway, and what exactly is it? Turns out there's more to it than just a short day and long night. This year, 2021, the winter solstice is happening on Tuesday, December...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doomsday#The Winter Solstice#Revolutional#Sun#Covid#Virus#Covid 19#State#Democrats
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Keep those sharp Sheep eyes focused on a hazy situation. As things begin to clear up, you’ll find a sharper picture emerging, showing something you’ll need to know. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Watch your expenses through the end of the month. Later,...
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy