Carrie Underwood’s Young Sons Help Pick Out Christmas Trees

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Carrie Underwood was growing up in Oklahoma as a kid, her parents opted for an artificial tree, but now that’s she’s a mom, she does things differently. Carrie shared, “We were an artificial tree family growing up. It was easier, you know, but now in our own home, we do...

wkml.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's vast $3million forever home has its own lake

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The American Idol star and the ice hockey player spent $3million (£2.1million) on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
Oklahoma State
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Sons Are Adorable Dancing at One of Her Concerts

Carrie Underwood’s family cheers her on at her new Las Vegas residency. Her two sons sing and dance in the audience. Carrie Underwood is now performing at her own Las Vegas residency. Located at the Resorts Wold Theatre, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency celebrates Underwood’s entire career. Performances began in December and tickets are selling fast for the remaining shows. More dates are being announced for Spring 2022.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Glam Red Dress With Sequins For ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

For her latest holiday performance, Carrie Underwood took the stage at ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center ‘ on Dec. 1, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. Carrie Underwood is all about the holiday music since releasing her Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020, and she returned to our television screens for another Christmas performance on Dec. 1. Carrie was part of the Christmas in Rockefeller Center event, which aired on NBC. The performance was pre-taped, but Carrie still stole the show as she sang “Let There Be Peace” in a gorgeous, holiday-inspired outfit.
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Collects ‘Red Flags’ After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s messy divorce from her former manager Brandon Blackstock has made her watch out for “red flags” in relationships, and although she’s open to love again, she says that she will be quite careful if and when she enters another relationship. Kelly also said that...
Carrie Underwood
Kelly Clarkson
Martina Mcbride
Gene Autry
Ronnie Dunn
Justin Timberlake
Meghan Trainor
Charles Kelley
Blake Shelton
Garth Brooks
Popculture

Carrie Underwood's Insanely Fit Legs Have Instagram Applauding

Carrie Underwood kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Saturday, Dec. 4, and while her stunning vocals have generated plenty of applause, it is Underwood's legs that are catching all of the attention. As the American Idol alum continues her Las Vegas residency, she took to social media on Sunday, Dec. 5 to show off a few highlights from her latest show, and fans couldn't help but comment about her killer legs.
995qyk.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
wkml.com

Carrie Underwood Unwraps ‘Gift’ Wrapped In Gold

Carrie Underwood took to her social media to share a gift she was given today (12/14) wrapped in gold paper, a plaque celebrating the gold status of her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. Carrie wrote in a Tweet, “I got to unwrap an early Christmas gift…a GOLD plaque for #MyGift!...
wkml.com

Jenny McCarthy Sings And Sounds Like Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood provided the vocals for host Jenny McCarthy on The Masked Singer on Fox during a recent episode and took to her socials to share. After her co-hosts on the show referred to the fact that Jenny can’t sing, she belted out some amazing vocals, and, well, it was Carrie’s voice they were hearing, not Jenny’s.
wivr1017.com

Carrie Underwood And Family (And Pets) All Match On Christmas

Carrie Underwood and her husband and two youngs sons have established a fairly new Christmas tradition. She tells us: “For the past few years, we all get matching PJs. Either we get them or somebody else gifts them to us, and we all match – my husband, myself, my sons and our dogs. And getting my german shepherd into a Christmas sweater is no easy feat, I will tell you that.”
country1025.com

It’s Almost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Stretchy Pants’ Time Again

Carrie Underwood is done with work for the year and ready to get into the week of Christmas with her husband and two sons near Nashville, and she’s ready to get her “Stretchy Pants” on. Carrie’s team shared on Twitter last night (12/19), “It’s almost #StretchyPants time...
country1037fm.com

Maren Morris Hopes To Create ‘Home Alone’ Tradition With Son

Maren Morris hopes to include the holiday movie Home Alone in a Christmas tradition with her husband Ryan Hurd and young son Hayes. Maren said when asked about holiday traditions, “There was one thing that we did that I would like to make a tradition because it was so fun was, I was pregnant, but we went and saw Home Alone at the symphony, and they play the movie. And then the orchestra plays the score of the film, the John Williams score underneath it. And there were so many kids there with their parents that were seeing Home Alone for the first time and just like laughing, and it was so heartwarming. And I was like, I was also really emotional and pregnant. So I was like, ‘We have to take Hayes to this and do this every year.’
