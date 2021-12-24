Aardvark Capital and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. Execute Business Combination Agreement for Proposed Qualifying Transaction and Announce Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Subscription Rec

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Choom Holdings Inc.(CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF)("Choom" or the "Company"), a Canadian retail company focused on delivering a high quality cannabis experience through its elevated service, is pleased to to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance (the "Closing Date"). The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

