Aardvark Capital and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. Execute Business Combination Agreement for Proposed Qualifying Transaction and Announce Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Subscription Rec

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Aardvark Capital Corp. (TSXV: ACCA.P) (the "Company") and 2766604 Ontario Ltd. ("GoldCo", and together with the Company, the "Parties") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Choom Announces Private Placement of C$500,000

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Choom Holdings Inc.(CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF)("Choom" or the "Company"), a Canadian retail company focused on delivering a high quality cannabis experience through its elevated service, is pleased to to announce a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable warrant exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance (the "Closing Date"). The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Skeena Closes Strategic Investment from Franco-Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on December 23, 2021, it closed the structured non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announced on December 13, 2021 with Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Justworks, Inc (JW) Files IPO Registration Statement

Justworks, Inc (NASDAQ: JW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Justworks is a cloud-based software platform that gives small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") access...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Stitch Fix, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Includes Class A common stock held directly by High Street Partners, Ltd. ("High Street") and Class A...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(In Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of December 9, 2021, it has completed its non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 million (the "Offering"). The Offering consisted of 3,692,500 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Flow-Through Share.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited. (e)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

James Bay Resources Limited Announces Stock Option Grants

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - James Bay Resources Limited (CSE: JBR) ("James Bay" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to certain directors, officers and management.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alterola Biotech Inc. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Averix Bio LLC.

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) today announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) supply agreement with Averix Bio LLC ("AverixBio"), a North Carolina registered company whose registered office is at 3040 Black Creek Road South, Wilson, North Carolina 27893, USA. Averix Bio is a large-scale producer of cannabinoid-derived products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Acquires AMP’s PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt Platform for AUD $428M

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform ("Infrastructure Debt"), one of the largest infrastructure debt investment platforms globally with approximately US$8 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021. The transaction consideration is A$428 million (US$308 million) and will be funded using cash on hand and Ares' US$1.1 billion revolving credit facility.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Cuscapi plans private placement to raise RM22m for business expansion, working capital

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): Cuscapi Bhd has proposed a private placement of 10% of its issued shares to raise up to RM22.34 million for its business expansion and working capital. The restaurant management and business management solutions provider said it plans to place out 85.93 million new shares to third party investors to be identified at a later date, at an indicative price of 26 sen apiece.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, at an initial public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Letter of Intent for Merger Between Phoenix Life Sciences and ArCare Holdings Sdn Bhd

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2021 / Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited, ("PLSI") (OTC PINK:PLSI) a publicly-traded company, is pleased to announce that a letter of intent ("LOI") for a reorganization and merger between PLSI and ArCare Holdings Sdn Bhd has been executed and the merger closing is expected in Q1 2022. ArCare Holdings Sdn Bhd ("ArCare") is a privately held technology company developing Electronic Healthcare Benefits delivery and management.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - [National Express Group Plc]

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited (TCBP) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited (NASDAQ: TCBP) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "TCB based in Scotland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapy products that are based on its proprietary allogeneic gamma delta T (abbreviated as GD-T) cell platform. Harnessing the innate ability of GD-Ts has enabled TCB to develop a range of clinical-stage cell therapies designed to combat identified cancers and viral infections.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers of SKIL, OCDX, HXOH, CSPR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement Regarding Extension of Carl Icahn's Unsolicited Tender Offer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or "the Company") today confirmed that an affiliate of Carl Icahn ("Icahn") extended its tender offer to acquire any and all outstanding common shares of the Company for $75.00 per share in cash (the "Offer"). As previously announced, Southwest Gas' Board of Directors rejected Icahn's unsolicited, inadequate, structurally coercive, highly conditional and illusory tender offer. Accordingly, the Board continues to recommend that stockholders not tender any of their shares into the Offer.
BUSINESS

