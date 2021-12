Acend made it to the grand finals of VCT Champions after a stunning display of dominance shown against Team Liquid in today’s semifinals, capped off with a blowout on Split. The first half of Bind was a preview for the rest of the series, with both Acend and Liquid trading rounds back and forth and both primary duelists in ScreaM and zeek consistently making big plays. Zeek in particular dealt tremendous damage on Raze, with several multikills to shut down Liquid attack rounds. He ended the half with 15 kills to propel Acend to an 8-4 lead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO