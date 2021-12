The US dollar has pulled back again during the trading session on Thursday against northern counterpart. The Loonie has been a bit oversold as of late, so this is not a huge surprise. The question now is whether or not this is going to be a simple correction, or is it going to be something bigger? A lot of this could come down to the oil market as per usual, but there are also other things that could move the Canadian dollar.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO