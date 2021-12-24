Greenbrier Grabs nabs several wins in Best of West Virginia contest
West Virginia Living magazine’s annual “Best of West Virginia” contest has come to a close, and now that the final votes are in, the Greenbrier Valley seems to have been superbly represented in almost every category available. Finishing up in October, the contest breaks the amenities and attractions of the state into six categories: Travel, Culture, Drink, Food, Shopping & Services, and Towns. Thousands of voters from all over the state have participated.
With entrants in nearly every category, Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Valley have a great deal to be excited about. The specific placements that local businesses and purveyors achieved are as follows:
Towns:
Best Downtown: First Place – Lewisburg
Most Inclusive Town: First Place – Lewisburg
Travel:
Best Campground: Third Place – Watoga State Park
Best Casino: Second Place – The Greenbrier Casino
Best Golf Course: First Place – The Greenbrier
Best Resort: Third Place – The Greenbrier
Best Spa: First Place – The Salt Cave and Spa, Second Runner Up – The Greenbrier
Best Unique Tourist Attraction: First Place – Lost World Caverns
Culture:
Best Fair/Festival/Event: First Place – The West Virginia State Fair
Drink:
Best Brewery: Third Place – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
Best Cidery: First Place – Hawk’s Knob
Best Coffee House: Third Place – The Wild Bean
Best Local Watering Hole: Third Place – Big Draft Brewing
Food:
Best Barbeque: Third Place – Road Hog’s Barbeque
Best Brunch: First Place – The French Goat, Second Place – The Humble Tomato
Best Butcher: Third Place – Swift Levels Meats
Best Chef: Second Place – Jared Masters (The French Goat)
Best Fine Dining: First Place – The French Goat
Best Pepperoni Roll: Third Place – The Humble Tomato
Shopping & Services:
Best Antique/Vintage Store: Third Place – Patina
Best Bank: First Pace – Bank of Monroe
Best Independent Bookshop: Third Place – A New Chapter
Best Independent Jeweler: Second Place – Lewisburg Diamond and Gold
Best Place to Buy Women’s Apparel: Third Place – Wolf Creek
Best Real Estate Agency: First Place – Greenbrier Real Estate Services
Comments / 0