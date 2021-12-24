ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Greenbrier Grabs nabs several wins in Best of West Virginia contest

 1 day ago
West Virginia Living magazine’s annual “Best of West Virginia” contest has come to a close, and now that the final votes are in, the Greenbrier Valley seems to have been superbly represented in almost every category available. Finishing up in October, the contest breaks the amenities and attractions of the state into six categories: Travel, Culture, Drink, Food, Shopping & Services, and Towns. Thousands of voters from all over the state have participated.

With entrants in nearly every category, Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Valley have a great deal to be excited about. The specific placements that local businesses and purveyors achieved are as follows:

Towns:

Best Downtown: First Place – Lewisburg

Most Inclusive Town: First Place – Lewisburg

Travel:

Best Campground: Third Place – Watoga State Park

Best Casino: Second Place – The Greenbrier Casino

Best Golf Course: First Place – The Greenbrier

Best Resort: Third Place – The Greenbrier

Best Spa: First Place – The Salt Cave and Spa, Second Runner Up – The Greenbrier

Best Unique Tourist Attraction: First Place – Lost World Caverns

Culture:

Best Fair/Festival/Event: First Place – The West Virginia State Fair

Drink:

Best Brewery: Third Place – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Best Cidery: First Place – Hawk’s Knob

Best Coffee House: Third Place – The Wild Bean

Best Local Watering Hole: Third Place – Big Draft Brewing

Food:

Best Barbeque: Third Place – Road Hog’s Barbeque

Best Brunch: First Place – The French Goat, Second Place – The Humble Tomato

Best Butcher: Third Place – Swift Levels Meats

Best Chef: Second Place – Jared Masters (The French Goat)

Best Fine Dining: First Place – The French Goat

Best Pepperoni Roll: Third Place – The Humble Tomato

Shopping & Services:

Best Antique/Vintage Store: Third Place – Patina

Best Bank: First Pace – Bank of Monroe

Best Independent Bookshop: Third Place – A New Chapter

Best Independent Jeweler: Second Place – Lewisburg Diamond and Gold

Best Place to Buy Women’s Apparel: Third Place – Wolf Creek

Best Real Estate Agency: First Place – Greenbrier Real Estate Services

Mountain Messenger

Shanghai Parade canceled

The annual Shanghai Parade, scheduled for New Year’s Day every year, has been canceled due to concerns over rising Covid case numbers. With the arrival of the Omicron variant in West Virginia, case numbers are expected to tick up, meaning this Lewisburg tradition will be on ice until next New Year’s Day.
LEWISBURG, WV
Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier County nabs third place WVDEP Clean County and Clean Community award

Applicants are judged on their implementation of, and dedication to, beautification and cleanup efforts and programs. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has announced the winners of its 2021 Clean County and Clean Community awards. The awards are given through the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

Local Realtor speaks to Richlands Ruritans

The Richland Ruritan members met at the Calvary Methodist Church on the Midland Trail East on Oct. 13 to hear a presentation on the real estate market in the Greenbrier Valley by Paul Grist of Paul Grist Real Estate Associates. Grist’s presentation included a set of handouts which documented the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Mountain Messenger

WV Department of Arts, Culture and History announces 2021-22 Poetry Out Loud registration deadline

The 2022 West Virginia Poetry Out Loud state competition registration deadline is set for Wednesday, Dec. 15. All West Virginia public and private high schools and homeschool associations are encouraged to participate in the event, which is sponsored annually by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
Mountain Messenger

Glen Ray Price

Glen Ray Price, 61, passed away on the evening of Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 after a long battle with ALS. He leaves behind his two daughters, Heather Higginbotham (Russ Higginbotham) and grandsons Carter, Andrew, Grant, Erica Price (William Clingan) and granddaughter, Auroara; as well as many cousins and dear friends.
Mountain Messenger

White Sulphur Springs welcomes in the Holiday Season this weekend

White Sulphur Springs will be the holiday place to be this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. To start the weekend off, The Mistletoe Market will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and last all day at Midland Trail Park. This market will feature many local craftsman and vendors. At 5 p.m. on Saturday evening the Annual Christmas Parade will kick off with the Greenbrier East High School marching band.
Mountain Messenger

WV author takes romances set in Lewisburg to top of Amazon’s charts

West-Virginia native Liza Jonathan got a welcome surprise when she checked her Amazon rankings last week: #1 in Paranormal Romance, #7 in Contemporary Romance, and #7 in Genre Fiction, a category that encompasses all of romance, thrillers, mysteries, sci-fi and fantasy. In less than a week, her three-book romance series set in Lewisburg, WV, had been downloaded more than 13,000 times, and she was averaging 15,000 Kindle Unlimited page reads a day.
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall Presents West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Friday, December 3

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 83rd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
Mountain Messenger

A Look Back

Greenbrier County’s first courthouse is shown in this undated photo. While early county land documents have been lost, it is thought this log house was located on one of Lewisburg’s original town lots at the corner of Washington and Church Streets (in front of The Market sandwich shop). It served as the courthouse until about 1804.
Mountain Messenger

Cross Creek Hospitality announces Holiday Happenings

There’s no better time to discover all that White Sulphur Springs has to offer. At Cross Creek Hospitality – the folks who bring you Big Draft Brewing, Cross Creek Cafe, Cross Creek on Main, and Road Hog’s BBQ – we’ve packed as much as we possibly could into the rest of 2021.
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

