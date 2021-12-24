Greenbrier Grabs nabs several wins in Best of West Virginia contest

West Virginia Living magazine’s annual “Best of West Virginia” contest has come to a close, and now that the final votes are in, the Greenbrier Valley seems to have been superbly represented in almost every category available. Finishing up in October, the contest breaks the amenities and attractions of the state into six categories: Travel, Culture, Drink, Food, Shopping & Services, and Towns. Thousands of voters from all over the state have participated.

With entrants in nearly every category, Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Valley have a great deal to be excited about. The specific placements that local businesses and purveyors achieved are as follows:

Towns:

Best Downtown: First Place – Lewisburg

Most Inclusive Town: First Place – Lewisburg

Travel:

Best Campground: Third Place – Watoga State Park

Best Casino: Second Place – The Greenbrier Casino

Best Golf Course: First Place – The Greenbrier

Best Resort: Third Place – The Greenbrier

Best Spa: First Place – The Salt Cave and Spa, Second Runner Up – The Greenbrier

Best Unique Tourist Attraction: First Place – Lost World Caverns

Culture:

Best Fair/Festival/Event: First Place – The West Virginia State Fair

Drink:

Best Brewery: Third Place – Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Best Cidery: First Place – Hawk’s Knob

Best Coffee House: Third Place – The Wild Bean

Best Local Watering Hole: Third Place – Big Draft Brewing

Food:

Best Barbeque: Third Place – Road Hog’s Barbeque

Best Brunch: First Place – The French Goat, Second Place – The Humble Tomato

Best Butcher: Third Place – Swift Levels Meats

Best Chef: Second Place – Jared Masters (The French Goat)

Best Fine Dining: First Place – The French Goat

Best Pepperoni Roll: Third Place – The Humble Tomato

Shopping & Services:

Best Antique/Vintage Store: Third Place – Patina

Best Bank: First Pace – Bank of Monroe

Best Independent Bookshop: Third Place – A New Chapter

Best Independent Jeweler: Second Place – Lewisburg Diamond and Gold

Best Place to Buy Women’s Apparel: Third Place – Wolf Creek

Best Real Estate Agency: First Place – Greenbrier Real Estate Services