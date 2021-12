Dana Vanderark submitted this photo and note: “Went to go fly Christmas Eve. Found this jolly guy getting ready to start up. I had a quick conversation with him. According to him, he was renting the 172 for the day and will have it back in the morning. His normal aircraft was down for annual and he had a mission he had to complete. He was a little vague on the details of the flight. I asked if he filed IFR, he responded with yes. He did admit that he hasn’t shot an approach in a year, so I don’t think he is current and I’m not sure of the legality of that! Merry Christmas!”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO